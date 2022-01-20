Walmart's chief e-commerce officer Casey Carl exits company after two years

By Arriana McLymore

NEW YORK, NY (Reuters) - Walmart's top e-commerce executive Casey Carl is leaving the company at the end of February after nearly two years, the company said in an internal memo.

Carl will be replaced by Tom Ward, Walmart's senior vice president of last mile deliveries. Ward's new title will be executive vice president and chief e-commerce officer starting February 1.

Carl is the latest executive to exit the company. Last week, Scott McCall, Walmart's chief merchandising officer of its U.S. unit, announced his retirement and was replaced by grocery chief Charles Redfield. Brett Biggs, Walmart's former chief financial officer left the company in late November.

Carl, the Chief Omni Strategy and eCommerce Officer, led Walmart's omnichannel, e-commerce efforts, which include grocery delivery, Walmart+, marketplace and the incubation arm of Walmart, Store Nº8.

"Casey has been a passionate advocate for our sellers and led the work to define and implement our seller value proposition, which has led to strong growth in our third-party Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services," Walmart U.S. Chief Executive John Furner said in the memo. "I have appreciated Casey's contributions to the Walmart U.S. business."

The incubator will now fall under the responsibility of Jennifer Jackson, senior vice president of enterprise strategy, M&A and strategic partnerships.

Carl is also a 20-year Target veteran. During his time at the big box retailer, he led Target's innovation strategy to create new business models and platforms. He also led the company's omnichannel and Target.com.

E-commerce has been a huge focus for Walmart. The company earlier this month announced that it would expand its e-commerce offering with InHome, a grocery delivery service that lets drivers enter customers' homes.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore; editing by David Evans)