These are the best gifts for kids to buy from Walmart's 2022 Top Toys List

Shop our picks from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List.

Gift shopping season is in full swing. The sooner you can snag all of the gifts for your family and friends, the better—especially if you’re able to nab a few deals while doing so. If you’re a parent, trying to find the perfect gifts for kids that they'll love and continue using into the new year can be overwhelming. You also want to ensure that the toys you’re picking are both safe and age-appropriate.

Walmart is helping shoppers find the perfect gifts with its 2022 Top Toys List, which features the most-wanted toys of the year for children of all ages, all at relatively low prices.

To help you choose gifts your little one will actually love, we’ve sifted through the list and selected 10 of our top picks, including playsets, interactive dolls, scooters and more to cross off your list.

1. LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

Walmart’s best toys to gift: LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

LeapFrog has been one of the top toy brands for years, providing fun, safe and educational toys for toddlers. This plush puppy isn’t just cute and cuddly. The paws are touch-sensitive and activate music, games and activities to encourage mindfulness. The puppy can be personalized to learn the child’s name, favorite food, color and animal. It’s even programmed to help toddlers learn how to speak, spell and understand feelings and emotions. There’s a special nighttime mode to play soothing lullabies that help put the child to sleep. There isn’t much that this stuffed animal can’t do!

$17.49 at Walmart

2. Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll

Walmart's best toys to gift: Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll

Even if you don’t have kids, you’ve probably heard of Cocomelon. The hit show has blown up over the past few years, captivating kids and parents alike. This interactive JJ learning doll teaches children how to understand their emotions. The doll is suitable for children 2 years old and up and shows children when JJ is hurt and directs them to the correct body part. Children can cure JJ by covering the hurt with a bandage.

$34.97 at Walmart

3. Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Collectible Doll Set

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Disney’s Encanto We Don’t Talk About Bruno Collectible Doll Set

Encanto has become a Disney fan favorite and both children and adults. The movie teaches the importance of family and helps shine a light on Colombian culture and values, allowing Latino representation that we don’t see often. Children can now recreate their favorite scenes from the film with this doll set. The set includes main characters Mirabel, Felix, Pepa, Camilo, Isabela, Dolores and Bruno, along with other accessories.

$19.97 at Walmart (Save $5)

4. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn

It’s no secret that Barbie makes great toys and dolls for kids that have been around for decades. This Barbie Dream Camper opens up to reveal various sections like a bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, an outdoor fire pit, a pool and more. It has over 60 accessories like bumper stickers to help customize the camper, two puppies, furniture, blankets and more.

$64 at Walmart (Save $35.99)

5. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

This interactive guinea pig is a great way to get young children introduced to pets and teach them how to care for animals. It also comes with a hutch and three baby guinea pigs that have their own care package, including a birth certificate, hair accessories and more. The animals make sounds and the Mama guinea pig’s heart even glows to indicate that a baby is on the way.

$127.97 at Walmart

6. Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball

This Magic Crystal Ball from Magic Mixies allows kids to cast spells and have a fortune-telling pet. The crystal ball includes a light-up magic wand, and the ball is able to respond to the wand’s movements. Kids can teach it how to tell fortunes, and once the right spell is cast, the ball will light up in vibrant colors and make magical sounds to eventually reveal the Magic Mixies plush toy inside. The toy also responds to the wand and kids will be able to play games and build a friendship with it.

$64 at Walmart (Save $12)

7. LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

Walmart's best toys to gift: LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

This LEGO set is great to encourage imagination in children who love animals, especially dinosaurs. It comes with two toy dinosaurs, three mini-figures, an off-roader car, a dinosaur tracker and more. The set is made for children 7 years old and up and helps stimulate their imaginations and fuel creativity.

$35 at Walmart (Save $9.99)

8. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse

This Bluey playhouse is one of the hottest gifts of 2022.

Bluey is one of the best shows you can watch on Disney+, and if your kids are as obsessed with the show as our editors' are, they'll love this top-rated playhouse. It measures 17 inches tall and 30 inches wide, featuring fully furnished rooms from the series. It also comes with 15 accessories and 3-inch figures of Bingo, Bluey and Chatterbox.

$67 at Walmart (Save $21.51)

9. Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster

Walmart's best toys to gift: Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster

We’ve reviewed the best nerf guns at Reviewed, and this Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Blaster is a similar model to our top picks, great for birthday parties or sleepovers to keep kids entertained for hours. This Nerf model comes with two Blaster Modes: unleash six darts at once with air pressurized action or ten in a row with motorized blasting. It comes with 22 darts, and the dart clip holds up to ten darts at once, increasing the fun.

$27 at Walmart (Save $15)

10. Nintendo Switch

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has taken the world by storm over the past few years. Its compact size and easy portability allow for it to be played anywhere just about anywhere. It’s great for long car or plane rides with children or during snow days and rainy days spent indoors. With incredible console games like Animal Crossing and Fortnite, children will surely never get bored. The Nintendo Switch has over nine hours of battery life and can be played in TV Mode, Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode.

$298 at Walmart

