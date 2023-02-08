Walmart wins lawsuit claiming its Fudge Mint cookies lack fudge and mint

Jonathan Stempel
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Walmart logo

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of deceiving shoppers by selling Fudge Mint cookies that lacked fudge and mint.

Eugene DeMaso, of La Salle, Illinois, said packaging for the cookies sold under Walmart's Great Value label misled reasonable consumers because the cookies' "fudge" contained no milkfat and its "mint" contained no mint ingredients.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said no cases showed that consumers expect "fudge" to contain milkfat, and DeMaso undercut his argument by asserting that fudge could contain vegetable oils, as Walmart's cookies did.

Rowland also agreed with Walmart that "mint" promised a flavor, not actual mint.

The judge likened the case to lawsuits where courts found that vanilla was not a required ingredient in products such as vanilla ice cream. What mattered, she said, was that products tasted like vanilla.

DeMaso's lawyer Spencer Sheehan, who filed many lawsuits over vanilla, said he would review the decision and that his client had not decided whether to appeal.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in an email: "We are pleased with the court's ruling and will continue to defend the company against these allegations."

Litigation against the food and beverage industry has grown in recent years, and the law firm Perkins Coie said 325 proposed class actions were filed in 2021.

DeMaso had sued on behalf of consumers in 26 U.S. states. The lawsuit said Walmart's cookies sold for at least $1.89 for 10 ounces, and would have sold for less absent the alleged misleading representations.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder)

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West's ex-lawyers finally found him after months of trying to tell him they quit

    Ye's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig quit after his antisemitic tirades in October, but a judge made them tell him personally before they could withdraw.

  • Shuttered South African airline Comair sues Boeing over 737 MAX purchases

    A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said. Boeing declined to comment.

  • U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

  • Supreme Court rules Blood Tribe can argue at highest court its reserve size ‘Big Claim’

    The Supreme Court of Canada has opened the door to the Blood Tribe to argue its case that Canada breached its treaty obligations in land commitment to the southern Alberta First Nation. “We believed that this was a case that the Supreme Court of Canada would want to hear as it raises important aspects of s.35 of the Constitution Act and the enforcement of treaty rights never before addressed by the Supreme Court. We were correct,” said Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox and council in a statement to Wind

  • 2 victims of deadly Lytton wildfire trying to have their lawsuit certified as a class action

    Two victims of a wildfire that destroyed much of Lytton, B.C., in the summer of 2021 are in court arguing their lawsuit should be certified as a class action. The chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court will decide whether the case, initially filed in October of 2021 by two residents who lost their homes, has a broader scope. Two people died when flames ripped through the Fraser Canyon on June 30, 2021, which happened to be the hottest day of the year in Canada. By the time the wildfire was cont

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • UK Lawmakers Attack HSBC’s Treatment of Hong Kong Immigrants

    (Bloomberg) -- A committee of UK lawmakers criticized HSBC Holdings Plc’s treatment of Hong Kong customers who have found it impossible to access their savings after moving to Britain. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushb

  • Ontario cannabis shop sales data circulating, provincial pot regulators investigate

    TORONTO — Ontario cannabis stores are seeing their sales data shared among competitors without approval for at least the second time in a year, sparking concerns for shops competing in an already intense industry. Jennawae McLean, the co-founder of Kingston, Ont. cannabis store chain Calyx + Trichomes, said she reported to provincial cannabis regulators last week that a spreadsheet with sales data was being shared among retailers. The data set she saw was a Excel file with sales figures for Hami

  • The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances

    The new FTX CEO previously told the court that his fee would be $1,300 an hour to clean up the failed crypto exchange's mess.

  • Oil prices dip as markets weigh U.S. inventory draw, supply disruptions

    By Ambar Warrick

  • Disney: 3 changes Bob Iger has made since taking over

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Disney following Bob Iger’s return.

  • One million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade

    British Columbia will see nearly one million job openings over the next decade and needs a comprehensive strategy to develop and attract talent that can address the province’s critical labour shortage, states a new report by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Currently, the province has over 150,000 existing job vacancies while a projected 700,000 individuals are set to retire in the next decade said the report, which lays out ambitious short, medium and long-term steps to fill the staggering

  • Zoom's CEO will take a $10,000 salary this year, a 98% pay cut, after laying off 1,300 workers because of 'mistakes' he made growing the company

    Eric Yuan is slashing his pay by $490,000. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," he told staff.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • I ended my career as a flight attendant after 5 years. It felt like my personal life would always be second fiddle to protecting the schedule.

    Betty Ma became a flight attendant at 21, but unpredictable schedules and poor work-life balance led her to leave the profession after 5 years.

  • Microsoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines

    Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the world's mined cobalt supply. Industrial mines produce most of Congo's cobalt, but "artisanal" miners, who dig by hand and often die when tunnels cave in, account for up to 30% of production, though that fluctuates depending on price.

  • Exclusive-Peru mines power on despite protests, though shutdown risk looms

    Peru's biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data by Reuters at some of the key mines in Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, indicates that activity at the deposits remains near normal levels, although a source close to one major mine said the risk of stoppages was rising. The South American nation has been gripped by anti-government protests since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

  • Three Arrows’ Founder Refused to Comply With Subpoena, Stonewalling Probe, Court Told

    The collapsed hedge fund’s founder Kyle Davies was accused of neglecting his duties as he “shamelessly” promotes his new crypto project.

  • McDonald's manager 'exposed himself in front of me'

    The allegations by a former McDonald's worker come after the chain signed an agreement to protect staff.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...