Walmart And Tribeca Partner On Drive-In Movie Series In Retailer’s Parking Lots

Walmart and Tribeca Enterprises have teamed up to turn the retail giant’s parking lots in 160 locations across the country into drive-in movie theaters to help liven up a summer marred by COVID-forced social distancing.

Movies will be programmed by the Tribeca Drive-In team in August through October for a combined 320 family-friendly showings including special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered to customer vehicles. The lineup wasn’t released but more information will be availble closer to the start.

Customers can pick up picnic items curbside at Walmart stores before the movies.

Walmart is also a presenting partner with Tribeca’s own Tribeca Drive-In movie series that begins July 2 and has been a part of the annual film festival since it launched. “Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

The July program will show Wonder Woman, Space Jam and other films with a mix of ticketed and free events honoring frontline workers at locations in Arlington, Texas, Pasadena, Calif., Nassau County, NY and Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Walmart also announced a virtual “Camp by Walmart.” Celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham will lead online courses and activities, it said. The camp can be accessed through the Walmart app and starts July 8.

