Walmart Announces Their Store Hours for Thanksgiving This Year

For anyone who has hosted Thanksgiving before, you know that the to-do list and prep work is never-ending. Although having a delicious turkey dinner is totally worth it, it's almost inevitable that the day never goes as planned. Whether you needed more time to thaw out the turkey, ran out of butter for your mashed potatoes or forgot an item on your grocery list, there is no doubt that planning well in advance is key to a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

When you are pinched for time and need to send someone to an open grocery store on Thanksgiving for a last-minute run, you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Thanksgiving this year. So when you are needing to pick up whipped cream for the pumpkin pie or wish you had bought a meat thermometer on your last grocery run, you’ll want to make sure if Walmart has any special Thanksgiving hours before you grab your keys and take the trip.

Is Walmart Open on Thanksgiving?

This year, you will have to double-check that you have all your ingredients ahead of time, because Walmart will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022. This will be the third year in a row since the pandemic that employees get to take Thanksgiving off.

In a press release from last year, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith said, “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.” While Walmart is expected to operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday, November 23, the company has not yet announced its Black Friday hours for Friday, November 25.



Even though Walmart won’t be open on Thanksgiving for last-minute treats, we're sharing tons of other stores that will be open or have reduced hours. And of course, we've got your back with more ways to have a terrific Thanksgiving without running from store to store. You can take a break from the kitchen by ordering a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner so all you have to do is say “dig in.” This is also a wonderful option for spending more time with your family and friends or relaxing on the couch with Thanksgiving movies.



But if you are making plans to have a Thanksgiving feast at home, even though Walmart will be closed, there are tons of alternative stores where you can purchase last-minute items for the big day.

Other Stores Open on Thanksgiving:

These are stores that were open last year during Thanksgiving, but they may have different hours this year. Before you head out, make sure you call ahead (and we'll continue to update this list as we learn more).

ACME: Stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary.

Albertsons: Select stores open from 6 a.m. until at least 3 p.m.

Cub Foods: The 24/7 stores close at 4 p.m . , and you can even pre-order your items for Thanksgiving dinner for pickup or delivery.

Food4Less: Hours start at 6 a.m. and end at midnight all year long.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m .

Hannaford: Select stores will be open at 7 a.m. and closed at 3 p.m.

Kroger: Most stores normally open around 6 a.m. t o midnight .

Ralphs: Locations typically open as early as 5 a.m. and close at midnight.

Safeway: Most stores usually stay open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Save Mart: Past Thanksgivings, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shaw's: Many stores are normally open between 7 a.m. and midnight.

ShopRite : Stores will stay open during regular hours .

Sprouts Farmers Market: The markets usually operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m .

Stop & Shop: Last year, stores closed at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Vons: Many stores are usually open 6 a.m. to midnight , if not 24 hours a day.

Wegmans: Most stores will stay open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods: All stores will be open this year, but customers are advised to check the website for specific hours closer to the actual date.

