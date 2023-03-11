Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

Laura Gariepy
·1 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

State

Address

Location Type

Arkansas

3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville

Pick-up only

Washington D.C.

99 H Street NW, Washington

Retail store

Florida

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

Neighborhood Market

Illinois

17550 South Halsted St., Homewood

Retail store

Illinois

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

Retail store

Illinois

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood

Pick-up only

New Mexico

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Retail store

Oregon

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

Retail store

Oregon

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Retail store

Wisconsin

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Retail store

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Second Job or Backup Plan in Case You Are Laid Off?
More: How Walmart Neighborhood Market Differs From a Supercenter and What It Means for Your Wallet

Make the Most of Your Walmart Shopping Experience

If you’re a bargain hunter, check out GOBankingRates’ complete guide to saving money at Walmart. You’ll learn about the best deals on electronics, groceries, and more. Plus, you’ll see how the retailer stacks up against competitors like Costco and Target.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

Latest Stories