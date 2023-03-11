Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States
Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.
According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:
State
Address
Location Type
Arkansas
3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville
Pick-up only
Washington D.C.
99 H Street NW, Washington
Retail store
Florida
6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park
Neighborhood Market
Illinois
17550 South Halsted St., Homewood
Retail store
Illinois
12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
Retail store
Illinois
840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood
Pick-up only
New Mexico
301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
Retail store
Oregon
4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
Retail store
Oregon
1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
Retail store
Wisconsin
10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee
Retail store
