Walmart Has a Secret Birthday Section Filled with Thousands of Party Supplies — Here Are 10 Things Worth Buying

Walmart

You might not be able to organize a birthday dinner at their favorite restaurant or host a party with all their friends at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t throw your kids a memorable birthday party at home. And Walmart’s under-the-radar Birthday Shop is making it easier than ever to give your little ones a magical birthday experience.

This little-known section is filled with everything you need to throw an at-home party in one convenient place. There are thousands of items to choose from, including balloons, birthday cards, decorations, and party favors, at the company’s everyday low prices.

You can sort through the mega-retailer’s selection of birthday essentials to mix and match items on your own, or shop one of Walmart’s popular party kits. Beloved TV and movie characters like Paw Patrol, Mickey Mouse, and Pokemon have their own curated sections, as do fun themes like tie-dye, under-the-sea, and unicorns.

It’s not just decor pieces available in the section, the retailer also has a curated list of best-selling toys, so you can shop for birthday gifts at the same time. There’s a variety of supplies for adult birthdays as well, so if you or a loved one is celebrating a milestone birthday, The Birthday Shop has you covered. And did we mention you can order custom birthday cakes too? It truly is a one-stop shop for all your party needs!

While the hidden section is updated regularly with new products, we rounded up our 10 favorite party supplies that are there today. Keep reading to shop them all below, and explore the entire Birthday Shop here.

View photos

Walmart

Buy It! Confetti Sprinkles Birthday Party Supply Kit, $20.97; walmart.com

View photos

Walmart

Buy It! Spiderman Pinata, $18.88; walmart.com

View photos

Walmart

Buy It! Balloon Time Helium Tank Kit with 30 Balloons, $23.88; walmart.com

View photos

Story continues