Walmart starting pay range for new truck drivers is between $95,000 and $110,000 after wage increase

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Walmart is driving up pay for its truck drivers.

In a blog post Thursday, the nation's largest retailer announced a driver pay increase and said it launched a training program to give employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.

The pay raise for its 12,000 truck drivers makes the starting range for new drivers between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The new private fleet development program is a 12-week program taught by the company's "established drivers" who will be called "Certified Driver Trainers."

JCPENNEY COUPON GIVEAWAY: JCPenney $10 off $10 coupon giveaway returns Saturday for first time since COVID, store closings

SPRING SALES: The best spring deals you can shop today from All-Clad, Walmart, Wayfair and Keurig

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said the average salary for a long-haul driver is $56,491 and that its starting wage "can nearly double that."

Walmart is driving up the salary for its fleet drivers.
Walmart is driving up the salary for its fleet drivers.

Through the new training program, Walmart is paying for supply chain associates in the Dallas, Texas, and Dover, Delaware areas to earn their commercial driver's license or CDL – which can cost between $4,000 to $5,000 – and become professional Walmart drivers.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Walmart truck driver jobs: Where to apply

Walmart said it's coming off a record year for hiring truck drivers with over 4,500 hired and that it plans "keep hiring aggressively to meet customer demand."

To apply for one of the Walmart truck driver jobs, go to Drive4walmart.com.

EASTER SALES: The 66 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and so much more you can shop right now

EGG PRICES 2022: Easter eggs price hike? Bird flu, inflation cause egg prices to rise ahead of holiday and Passover

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart job: Truck driver starting pay up to $110,000 after increase

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Walmart's Flipkart raises IPO valuation target to $60-70 bln, eyes 2023 listing-sources

    Walmart's Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and now plans a U.S. listing in 2023 instead of this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters. Flipkart, which competes with Amazon.com Inc in India's booming e-commerce space, had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion, Reuters has reported. The main reason for waiting for the IPO is due to Flipkart's internal plan to boost valuations further by focussing on two of its relatively new businesses -- online healthcare services and travel bookings, two of the sources with direct knowledge said.

  • Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks

    Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them. The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company's established drivers. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers.

  • Walmart to offer truck drivers up to $110,000 a year

    Announcement comes months after supply chain concerns

  • Walmart unveils new Home Office amenity buildings

    Walmart unveils new Home Office amenity buildings

  • Walmart Gains While Retailer Raises Pay to Retain, Attract Drivers

    Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock traded 1% higher Thursday after the company said it is raising pay for drivers, an effort aimed at retaining and attracting more staff to operate its giant trucks. In-house truck drivers will now be able to earn up to $110,000 in their first year at the company, the company said in a release. Drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location, it said.

  • Walmart offers $110,000 salary to new drivers amid trucker shortage

    Walmart (WMT) is driving up pay for its truckers.

  • Shop All-Clad’s outlet sale for $350 off our all-time favorite nonstick cookware set

    Refresh your pots and pans by shopping All-Clad's huge warehouse sale. Act fast to snag our favorite nonstick cookware set for a big bargain today.

  • Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Collins test positive for COVID-19 as outbreak spreads among officials in DC

    Speaker Pelosi's and Sen. Collins's positive tests are the latest coronavirus cases to roil DC, as several government officials have tested positive.

  • These fruits and vegetables are packed with the most pesticides, 2022 'Dirty Dozen' list reports

    Thursday, nonprofit advocacy organization Environmental Working Group released its annual "Dirty Dozen" and "Clean Fifteen" lists.

  • Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rejecting suggestions he has lost interest in going after Donald Trump, the Manhattan district attorney said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. In a rare public statement, Alvin Bragg denied the three-year-old investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges. Cit

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.