Walmart says Cyber Monday sale will have its 'biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to date'

Black Friday in-store shopping is just getting started, but Walmart has revealed its plans and some of the deals for the next big shopping day – Cyber Monday.

The sale starts at midnight ET Monday, Nov. 30 and will include "our biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to-date," Scott McCall, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a blog post Friday.

The retail giant revamped its Black Friday this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of one short sale, it held three sales and most of the doorbusters were only available online.

"Given the online shopping trends in 2020, we expect this year to be a big one, too," McCall wrote. "Customers will discover deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping wish lists this holiday season – from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home – all just a click away. "

Cyber Monday weekend is here: All the best deals to shop right now

Target Cyber Monday 2020 sale: Target reveals Cyber Week sale will start Sunday and Cyber Monday will have new 'Flash Sales'

McCall said Walmart has staffed fulfillment centers to process orders quickly for delivery.

"We’re ready to kick-off our Cyber Monday event and we know it will be another example of what we do best – offering customers convenient ways to shop for the best gifts at amazingly low prices," McCall said.

Online sales this holiday season are expected to soar as more shoppers hunker down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cyber Monday is expected to keep its top spot as the busiest online shopping day with shoppers expected to spend $12.7 billion, 35% more than in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics.

"Given the online shopping trends in 2020, we expect this year to be a big one, too," McCall wrote. "Customers will discover deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping wish lists this holiday season – from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home – all just a click away. "

Story continues

Target also announced its Cyber Monday plans for the year. (See the story here.)

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020

Here are some of the deals from Walmart's Cyber Monday sale:

onn. 60-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display for $159 (was $299)

Curbside pickup grows this Black Friday: Here are 60 retailers offering curbside pickup on Black Friday for online orders

Black Friday or Cyber Monday? COVID-19 pushes more sales and deals online

Contributing: Charisse Jones, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart Cyber Monday 2020: Savings start at midnight Monday