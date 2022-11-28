Walmart is running 80+ spectacular deals this Cyber Monday. Shop the best from Dyson, Ninja and more

Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Jon Winkler, Samantha Mangino, Jonathan Hilburg, Alex Kane, John Higgins and Michael Desjardin, Reviewed
·6 min read
Black Friday might be over, but the deals are ongoing through the weekend and Cyber Monday.
Black Friday might be over, but the deals are ongoing through the weekend and Cyber Monday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart, has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart below.

Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

9 PM EST: Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is here. We're tracking all of the best deals from Walmart to help you score the best products. We'll be updating this post throughout the day with any changes, so make sure to check back here often, as there might be a hot product with your name on it.  -Kaleb Brown, Reviewed

50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

Black Friday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more.
Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more.

  1. JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40)

  2. Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)

  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  4. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  5. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)

  6. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95)

  7. Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Save $100.99)

  8. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $900.99)

  9. Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)

  10. Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $829.33)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart's Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio's reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best Cyber Monday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Laptop deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro or MSI Katana gaming laptop

This Black Friday, snag a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop at an unbeatable price.
This Black Friday, snag a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop at an unbeatable price.

Whether you're in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

More: 45+ Cyber Monday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Tech deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on tech like the JBL Flip 6

Find the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.
Find the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.

Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we've tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Toy deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more

Shop tremendous toy deals at Walmart for the holidays.
Shop tremendous toy deals at Walmart for the holidays.

The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Fashion deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors and more

Walmart has great deals on fashion including Love &amp; Sports.
Walmart has great deals on fashion including Love & Sports.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Kitchen deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Get a killer deal on Ninja and Keurig appliances

Get the best kitchen deals from Ninja, Keurig, KitchenAid and more at Walmart this Black Friday.
Get the best kitchen deals from Ninja, Keurig, KitchenAid and more at Walmart this Black Friday.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart's the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best appliance deals from Samsung, LG, Zline and more.

Video game deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on PlayStation 5 and great games like Elden Ring

Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.
Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Walmart offers many games for sale ahead of Cyber Monday. If you're one of the many who've been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be you're lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it's gone!

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Beauty deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Revlon beauty products, perfume and more

Beauty and fragrance deals are going strong at Walmart.
Beauty and fragrance deals are going strong at Walmart.

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Vacuum deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Bissell, Dyson, IonVac and Shark

Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals.
Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals.

Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Home deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on tool sets, massage chairs and more

Everything you need to spruce up your home is on sale at Walmart.
Everything you need to spruce up your home is on sale at Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Mattress deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save mattresses and more at Walmart

Shop for some of the best mattress deals at Walmart.
Shop for some of the best mattress deals at Walmart.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Furniture deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Better Homes & Gardens furniture and more

Shop furniture deals for your home at Walmart.
Shop furniture deals for your home at Walmart.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best Cyber Monday furniture and home deals at Wayfair.

Tires deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Shop tire deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Does Walmart have Cyber Monday?

Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart's starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: 80+ best deals to shop

Latest Stories

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley voted to US Soccer Hall

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. Donovan was picked on 46 of 48 ballots for 95.8% of the vote. Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8%) and Cheney Holiday on 40 ballots (83.3%). The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75%. Lori Chalupny was fourth with 32

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w