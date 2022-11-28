Walmart is running 80+ spectacular deals this Cyber Monday. Shop the best from Dyson, Ninja and more

Black Friday might be over, but the deals are ongoing through the weekend and Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart, has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart below.

Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more.
  1. JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40)

  2. Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)

  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  4. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  5. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)

  6. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95)

  7. Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Save $100.99)

  8. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $900.99)

  9. Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)

  10. Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $829.33)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart's Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio's reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Laptop deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro or MSI Katana gaming laptop

This Black Friday, snag a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop at an unbeatable price.
Whether you're in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Tech deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on tech like the JBL Flip 6

Find the best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart.
Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we've tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Toy deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more

Shop tremendous toy deals at Walmart for the holidays.
The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Fashion deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors and more

Walmart has great deals on fashion including Love &amp; Sports.
Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Kitchen deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Get a killer deal on Ninja and Keurig appliances

Get the best kitchen deals from Ninja, Keurig, KitchenAid and more at Walmart this Black Friday.
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart's the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Video game deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on PlayStation 5 and great games like Elden Ring

Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.
Walmart offers many games for sale ahead of Cyber Monday. If you're one of the many who've been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be you're lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it's gone!

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Beauty deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Revlon beauty products, perfume and more

Beauty and fragrance deals are going strong at Walmart.
Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Vacuum deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Bissell, Dyson, IonVac and Shark

Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals.
Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Home deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on tool sets, massage chairs and more

Everything you need to spruce up your home is on sale at Walmart.
Shop home deals at Walmart

Mattress deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save mattresses and more at Walmart

Shop for some of the best mattress deals at Walmart.
Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Furniture deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save on Better Homes & Gardens furniture and more

Shop furniture deals for your home at Walmart.
Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Tires deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
Shop tire deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Does Walmart have Cyber Monday?

Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart's starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

