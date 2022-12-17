Walmart recalls frozen Asian cuisine in Texas, Illinois, Missouri and 25 other states

Hundreds of Walmart stores have pulled a frozen Asian cuisine from shelves after the USDA announced nearly 3 tons of the product was mislabeled and could cause allergies to flare.

On Thursday, Mountain View Packaging, an Idaho business, recalled about 6,013 pounds of frozen, read-to-eat INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced. The chicken contained shrimp, which was not declared on the product’s label.

When the recall was alerted, there weren’t any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the chicken. But the USDA still advises anyone who gets ill to contact a healthcare provider.

The product was made on Nov. 17 and authorities believe it could already be consumers’ freezers. Walmart says the recall affects hundreds of stores in 28 states — including Texas, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina.

To identify the right package, it is labeled as:

▪ 18.5 oz packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date 05/24/2023.

If a consumers have the product, they should returned it to the store they purchased it and call INNOVASIAN for a refund or replacement at 800-324-5140.