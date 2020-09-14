Walmart+ membership 'the first of 10 steps' needed to ramp up heavyweight Amazon rivalry

Walmart (WMT) is directly taking on its fiercest competitor Amazon (AMZN) — and its wildly popular Prime membership service — by launching a subscription called Walmart+ that officially debuts on Tuesday.

The world’s largest retailer’s highly-anticipated membership program, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, is set to offer unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, from groceries to electronics and gas. The items will be delivered to their doorsteps as soon as the same day; to qualify, orders must be at least $35.

Also, members can access the Scan & Go feature in the Walmart App, allowing customers to pay on the spot and avoid the cashier lines. The retailer, which is offering a free 15-day trial for the membership, intends to add more perks in the future.

Given Amazon’s seemingly relentless dominance, the subscription service from Walmart has been anticipated for some time now by retail watchers and Wall Street analysts.

“When 100 million U.S. households are paying money to your biggest competitor, you have got to do something,” Dan de Grandpre, the CEO and cofounder of DealNews.com, told Yahoo Finance.

Comparing the two retail juggernauts to basketball teams, de Grandpre said that Walmart couldn’t just “sit on the sidelines” as Amazon continues to entrench itself with consumers.

“Walmart has to grow their online presence because the majority of their revenue comes from brick-and-mortar,” he added.

‘First of ten steps’

To be sure, Amazon has a substantial headstart in the membership arena. Started in 2005 with free two-day shipping, Amazon Prime has massively expanded its perks, and has penetrated what RBC estimated last summer as 59% of U.S. households.

And on the surface, at least for now, Walmart+ appears lighter on the perks than Amazon’s pricier $119 per year, or $12.99 a month, membership. Prime features an array of benefits, including access to a vast streaming library, and expedited delivery options.

Amplify ETFs CEO Christian Magoon, who runs the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), expects to see current Walmart customers sign up, rather than current Prime users making the switch or adding another membership program.

“This is definitely a positive step forward for Walmart, but it’s probably the first of ten steps they need to take in order to be a viable alternative for people considering both,” Magoon told Yahoo Finance.

“I think this captures some subscription revenue primarily from core Walmart shoppers, but I don’t think it’s going to put a dent into Amazon Prime members or cause people to convert,” he added.

Magoon’s view is that it’s more of a “foundational move” to convert existing Walmart customers. Over time, Walmart+ will have to add more bells and whistles to bolster its offering.

“I think they’re going to have to be more aggressive going forward and have more add-ons,” he explained.

Christian Selchau-Hansen, the CEO of Formation, an artificial intelligence marketing platform that helps companies with personalized offers, said that the new subscription is a “great start” from a customer adoption viewpoint for Walmart.

“But it’s very much a start, and I think it will be a platform they will need to invest in to see the kind of customer adoption they are really hoping for,” Selchau-Hansen added.

Formation recently conducted a brand loyalty study, interviewing 2,000 consumers. According to Selchau-Hansen, 73% said they’re more likely to engage with a brand that offers a loyalty program. Yet of the respondents, 63% indicated that they belong to one and three loyal programs.

