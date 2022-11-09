Walmart pharmacy worker’s tip helps architect win big in NC lottery Powerball drawing

A man’s visit to the pharmacy in Walmart scored him a massive lottery win in North Carolina — thanks to a suggestion from an employee.

“The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Michael Buck, an architect in Rocky Mount, told lottery officials. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

He did end up winning $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Nov. 9 news release.

It wasn’t the jackpot, so Buck couldn’t buy the worker a car, but he plans to buy her something, he told lottery officials.

Buck bought his lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket from a Walmart Supercenter in Rocky Mount, according to lottery officials. He matched four numbers on the white balls and the Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000, but his prize doubled when the 2X Power Play Multiplier hit.

“This win really is quite extraordinary,” Buck told lottery officials. “I kind of just walked around the house a little bit. I was shaking.”

Buck took home $71,017 and plans to put the winnings toward retirement, he told lottery officials.

Rocky Mount is about 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

