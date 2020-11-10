Walmart to pilot self-driving electric cars for delivery next year

Walmart (WMT), the world’s largest retailer, will soon begin testing contact-free delivery with a fleet of all-electric, self-driving cars.

Starting early next year in Scottsdale, Arizona, Walmart will trial delivery with Cruise, the only self-driving car company with a fleet of all-electric vehicles powered with 100% renewable energy.

For the pilot, “Customers can place an order from their local store and have it delivered, contact-free, via one of Cruise’s all-electric self-driving cars. Technology that has the potential to not only save customers time and money but also be helpful to the planet is technology we want to learn more about,” Tom Ward, Walmart’s SVP of Customer Product, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

In September, Walmart shared its plans to combat climate change as it aims to become a zero-emission company across its global operations by 2040. Part of that plan includes electrifying and zeroing out emissions from its vehicles, including its fleet of long-haul trucks.

