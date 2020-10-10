Walmart Has Orange Glitter Syrup In Case You Want To Add Halloween Cheer To Breakfast

From Delish

Summer wasn't even over when Eggo's Pumpkin Pie Pancakes hit the freezer section. It marked the first time we'd spotted the star flavor of the season in frozen pancake form. The only thing that could possibly make the experience of eating one of these pancakes more magical would be having glittery, orange syrup to drizzle on top. As it turns out, such a thing exists! Oh, what a world!

Instagrammer @DadBodSnacks first drew our attention to the Orange Glitter Syrup currently on store shelves at Walmart. The syrup comes from the discount chain's in-store brand Great Value, and it is made with *real* edible glitter and other natural flavors. Even better is the price: A 12-oz. bottle of this magic sauce retails for just $2.98.

"They’ve got an orange GLITTER pancake syrup," the Instagram sleuth wrote. "So, it tastes like oranges AND is all glittery. Completely unnecessary, and I love it at the same time. Haha."

The revelation left folks freaking out in the comments section. Can you blame them? "I want that syrup! They had me at glitter," one user wrote. "Got that syrup for my daughter...so good," a second followed up.

If you want to try making fresh pancakes at home, Great Value also sells a pre-made Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix that you can grab along with your Orange Glitter Syrup. Or, if you're feeling more adventurous, you can try making our Pumpkin Spice Pancakes recipe from scratch instead.

You Might Also Like