All Walmart Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2020

From Country Living

Walmart announced on July 21, 2020, that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

President and CEO John Furner told Walmart employees, "We want you to enjoy the day at home with your loved ones."

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? It's one of the most frequently asked questions around Thanksgiving time, but it's also one of the most perplexing. After all, why would you need to know Walmart's Thanksgiving hours? On that much-anticipated day, won't you be happily seated at your dining table, fork in hand, saying your prayers and enjoying the most delicious Thanksgiving menu?



Well, maybe. By the time the fourth Thursday in November rolls around and your first few second cousins show up on your doorstep, it's true that you've probably already got most of your Thanksgiving plans figured out. You've cooked up the perfect Thanksgiving recipes. You've arranged the perfect table settings with festive Thanksgiving placemats and centerpieces. You've unearthed your grandma's famous pecan pie recipe.

You're set.

But as every hostess knows, even the best-laid plans can still go awry. That's why it's important to have a few backups in place, like extra place cards for unexpected guests, a ton of paper towels for inevitable spills near the kids' table, and, yes, Walmart's Thanksgiving hours.





So, is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

President and CEO John Furner announced, "This year we have decided to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day – November 26." In a July 21 memo to employees, he said, "We know it’s been a trying year, and you’ve stepped up. We want you to enjoy the day at home with your loved ones." Wondering about Black Friday? Walmart announced that all stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

So you'll have to shop elsewhere on Thanksgiving Day! Here's a list of stores staying open on Thanksgiving—and restaurants open on Thanksgiving too.

