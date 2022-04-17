Is Walmart open on Easter 2022? Is Costco closed? See the list of stores open and who is closed Sunday.

If your egg hunt leads you to do even more shopping this weekend, it's helpful to know which stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday.

Although more shops keep their doors open on Easter than they do on Christmas or Thanksgiving, many malls and department stores are typically closed for the holiday. Operating hours largely depend on location and local laws.

Overall, chains including CVS, Old Navy, and Walmart will be open this Sunday. Meanwhile, in-person shopping at JCPenney, Macy's, and Target will be closed for the holiday.

For the third year in a row, Lowe's will be closed on Easter, but Home Depot will open its doors.

The full list: Easter hours for McDonald's, Starbucks, Trader Joe's Target, and more

Stores open Easter 2022

Hours can vary and not all locations will be open. In some cases, store websites have not been updated to reflect holiday hours, so call your closest location or check your apps before heading out.

Easter 2022 stores closed

The following stores are closed Sunday:

What's open on Good Friday and Easter? Government holiday hours, mail service to know

