Walmart+ offers discounted gas, free deliveries and more deals—find out how to join

Alex Kane, Amanda Tarlton and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·6 min read
Walmart+ can get you great home essentials for wallet-friendly prices delivered to your door.
Walmart+ can get you great home essentials for wallet-friendly prices delivered to your door.

—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether it's for Mother's Day next month or Christmas in eight months, everyone's got some shopping to do. A little retail therapy can be fun at times, but it could always be made easier. For that, there's Walmart+, a membership service from the retail giant that offers savings on everything from laptops to gasoline.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The membership also provides free same-day delivery on certain grocery items—a feature that beats out competitors like Instacart, Shipt and Amazon Prime. While groceries are a large part of the benefit package, you can get free delivery on any number of household items and other must-haves.

►Mask mandate: The extended mask mandate means you still need masks on planes—shop these available KN95s

►Easter deals: The 62 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and more—hop on these last-minute deals now

If you're thinking about signing up for Walmart+, here's everything you need to know about the membership service.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart plus offers free unlimited delivery on groceries.
Walmart plus offers free unlimited delivery on groceries.

In short, Walmart+ is the retail giant’s answer to Amazon Prime. It's a membership-based service that provides benefits to in-store and online shoppers. Walmart+ doesn’t offer all the same bells and whistles you get with Prime—there’s no video-streaming library or gaming perks or anything like that. Right off the bat, however, Walmart+ has pricing options, added benefits through the Walmart mobile app and thousands of physical stores across the U.S. to set it apart from the competition.

What are the main benefits of Walmart+?

Everything you need to know about Walmart+
Everything you need to know about Walmart+

Depending on what’s available in your area, there are three main benefits to becoming a Walmart+ member:

Members-only gas prices

A big perk for Walmart+ subscribers is access to member pricing on fuel. Members get 5 cents off per gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations, as well as Sam's Club locations.

Free unlimited delivery

With nearly 5,000 stores delivering nationwide—and 2,700 of those offering same-day service—Walmart+ allows you to order fresh groceries and household items without leaving your home.

There are more than 160,000 items available from Walmart and the mobile app, so whatever you might need can be sent right to your doorstep in no time at all. Walmart+ offers one-hour delivery windows between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and it’s all contact-free—meaning you don’t even have to be home to receive an order.

Similar to Instacart, if an item in your order is not available, you’ll be alerted before your delivery, so you can decide whether or not you’d like a substitution. Each delivery requires a $35 minimum per order, and is limited to the items in the pickup-and-delivery section of Walmart's website.

Mobile scan-and-go service

The third major benefit of a Walmart+ membership is scan-and-go service through the mobile app. If you’re headed to a physical Walmart location, download and install the Walmart app for a “touch-free” payment experience. Like wearing a mask, this is one more way to stay safe and smart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simply scan your items in-store with your phone, pay with a credit or debit card, and head to the self-checkout station when you’re done.

Once you’re finished shopping, you’ll scan the QR code generated by the app to get your receipt and let a store associate know you’ve already paid. This also facilitates ID checks for things like alcohol purchases and other age restrictions.

Coupons won’t work with the Walmart app just yet, and it may take a bit of learning to get the hang of it during the first couple trips.

What can you buy with Walmart+?

You can scan items in the Walmart store and pay as you go.
You can scan items in the Walmart store and pay as you go.

Currently, anything you can purchase from Walmart's grocery section is eligible for Walmart+ free unlimited delivery benefits. Even though you're shopping from Walmart's grocery landing page, you can purchase far more than just food and household goods—anything sold at your local Walmart store is eligible for Walmart+ shipping benefits. Think of it as virtually shopping at your local Walmart.

If you toggle to the standard Walmart website, you'll be able to get next-day shipping on certain products (ones that call out "NextDay Shipping"), and you'll keep free unlimited delivery on items over $35, but you won't always get that guaranteed speedy shipping guarantee.

Who is eligible for Walmart+ benefits?

Currently, free unlimited delivery benefits are limited to consumers who live near a physical Walmart store. You can still use mobile scan-and-go services when you shop at Walmart, and you can still unlock member prices on fuel, but you can't take advantage of grocery deliveries from Walmart. If you're not sure whether you can unlock Walmart+ benefits, check your zip code on the site.

How much does Walmart+ cost?

Walmart+ offers two pricing plans, both of which are cheaper than Amazon Prime.

You can become a member either for $12.95 per month or for $98 billed annually. That’s $41 cheaper than Amazon Prime on the annual plan, provided you’re willing to pay for a whole year up front, and $2.04 cheaper on the monthly plan.

Can you sign up for a free trial?

Currently, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Walmart+, meaning you can try out the service before committing to paying for a full year. You'll have to provide a credit card number to sign up for the trial, but you can cancel it before you get charged if the service isn't to your liking.

How to cancel Walmart+

If you need to cancel the service for any reason, cancellation is—thankfully—easy. Navigate to your account overview, then select "Cancel Walmart+ membership" under your membership plan. You don't need to call or email customer service, and you can easily sign back up if you change your mind.

Should you sign up for Walmart+?

If you're a fan of grocery delivery services like Instacart and Shipt, it's worth giving Walmart+ a try. The service is cheaper than other grocery delivery services and offers similar benefits, so for those who want to avoid grocery shopping in person, the service is a great investment. If you prefer shopping in-person at Walmart, the service can save you a great deal of time—using scan and go is a great way to avoid long lines and long waits.

Walmart+ doesn't have all the features of Amazon Prime, and geographically, it's limited to areas that are close to physical Walmart stores. If you frequently shop online and in-store at Walmart, the service is worth it. If you're an occasional Walmart shopper living in a big city, wait for the service to unveil more benefits before joining. And if you're not sure, you can always sign up for the free trial to give the service a go for yourself.

Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Walmart+.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart+: Find out how to join and get fresh deals

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaves TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Penguins top Islanders to earn 16th straight playoff berth

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.