Walmart+ members can get access to Black Friday-level discounts and pick up a PlayStation 5 with this exclusive sale

Walmart+ Members can get special deals at the Exclusive Access Sale.

Have you been thinking about getting a Walmart+ membership to jump on some incredible savings that’s, well, only available to members? Don’t wait because if you sign up right now, you’ll get access to your very first Walmart Exclusive Access event—and even better, enjoy Black Friday-like prices. Starting today, February 24 at 12:00PM EST, Walmart+ members have the opportunity to save up to 40% off of hundreds of items including TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, small kitchen appliances and more—there will be new deals each week so be on the lookout. This week, you’ll have exclusive access to the in-stock Sony Playstation 5, the Xbox Series X and the Hoover Air Steerable Upright Vacuum. You must be an active Walmart+ member and not a trial-member to have access to this exclusive event. The offer will be good while supplies last—so don’t wait or you’ll miss out.

Walmart’s membership program, Walmart+ is perfect for anyone who enjoys member-only shopping events, exclusive member prices and having access to highly-sought items—including the consoles featured at this week’s Exclusive Access event. For only $98 a year or $12.95 a month, not only will you have early access to big sales like Black Friday and be the first to purchase new products, you’ll also get a long list of benefits that will save you time and money. You’ll get free shipping with no minimum, free delivery from your store, mobile scan and go checkout, prescription drugs for less and member prices on fuel—the benefits outweigh the membership cost.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can shop during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access event—plus, if you still have questions about Walmart+, we answered some of the most frequently asked questions for you.

What is the Walmart+ membership?

The Walmart+ membership gives members free shipping with no minimum, free delivery from your store, mobile scan-and-go checkout, member prices on fuel at select stations, prescription drug savings and access to member-only events and sales.

What types of Walmart+ membership plans are there?

Walmart+ comes in two plans. The monthly plan costs $12.95 per month before tax, and the yearly plan costs $98 before tax, the equivalent of $8.16 a month (or a savings of $57.40 over the monthly plan). You can always switch from one plan to the other at any time.

Can I cancel my Walmart+ membership?

You can cancel your Walmart+ membership plan at any time.

Why should I subscribe to Walmart+ membership?

While the reasons may differ for each individual needs, you can save time and money with the many benefits offered by Walmart+. You can ditch the long lines at the store with your scan-and-go mobile application, you can shop Black Friday prices at Walmart’s exclusive member events, if you need the most up-to-date and hard-to-find gaming consoles, you’ll also get access to those as a member. From free shipping to exclusive savings, there are many reasons to get a Walmart+ membership.

