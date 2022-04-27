Walmart+ Members Can Now Get a 10 Cent-per-Gallon Discount at Participating Gas Stations

hapabapa / Getty Images

Walmart is dangling a very tempting and timely carrot in front of its Walmart+ members in the form of gasoline discounts at the retail chain’s growing lineup of fuel stations.

Starting on April 27, 2022, Walmart+ members will get an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at participating stations, the company announced on its website. Thanks to Walmart’s recent addition of 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States, there are now a lot more to choose from. Nationwide, the retailer now has more than 14,000 stations.

As part of the promotion, Walmart+ members will save 10 cents a gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil locations as well as 5 to 10 cents a gallon at Walmart and Murphy’s stations. Member prices are also available at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.

The promotion comes at a good time, with gas prices hovering near record highs and the summer travel season rapidly approaching. The average gas price in the U.S. is currently $4.134 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s up from $4.114 a week ago and $2.885 this time last year.

“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a press release. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they’re shopping with us, but throughout their day.”

Walmart+ is a subscription plan that offers members numerous perks, including early access to upcoming sales promotions, deals and game console releases, NBC News reported. The plan has also started free grocery delivery in a handful of cities, primarily in New York and Oklahoma. Walmart+ costs $98 for an annual plan or $12.95 for a monthly plan. Interested consumers can get started with a free, 30-day trial membership.

Other recent Walmart+ promotions include six months of Spotify Premium at no cost and free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart+ Members Can Now Get a 10 Cent-per-Gallon Discount at Participating Gas Stations