Walmart Launches Activewear Brand Love & Sports

Kellie Ell
·5 min read

Walmart is upping the ante on its stake in the activewear market.

The mass-channel merchant unveiled its latest effort Friday: a women’s activewear and swimwear brand called Love & Sports.

More from WWD

Walmart&#x002019;s latest creation is activewear and swimwear brand Love &amp; Sports. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Walmart’s latest creation is activewear and swimwear brand Love & Sports. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

“It’s actually emerging to be a lifestyle brand,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands, told WWD, referring to Walmart’s plans to expand the brand into other categories. “We felt it was a white space within our collection. It’s the first of its kind in terms of the price points — the average unit retail [prices] are more elevated than our current opening price points. And it’s certainly very differentiated in its aesthetic. It’s focused on being high-performance, bold colors, fashion-forward, gym-to-street style, much more so than any other brand that we have.”

Pieces from Walmart&#x002019;s Love &amp; Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Pieces from Walmart’s Love & Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

The collection includes sports bras, sweats, jackets, leggings and swimwear in neon colors (think lime and watermelon hues, to name a few), with technical features — such as moisture-wicking fabrics, pants with pockets, reflective taping, metal zippers, drawstring shorts and roll-down waistbands — all designed in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith and fitness instructor Stacey Griffith.

“The world needs to feel energized and lively and bright and bold,” said Griffith, who brings more than 30 years of professional fitness experience to the table. She’s also one of the founding instructors at SoulCycle. “That’s one of the reasons why we designed this collection: we were working out every day at home and I was going live on Instagram every hour, on the hour, and I started running out of outfits to wear.”

Walmart&#x002019;s Love &amp; Sports brand was designed in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith, right, and fitness instructor Stacey Griffith. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Walmart’s Love & Sports brand was designed in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith, right, and fitness instructor Stacey Griffith. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

“The collection is designed to be mixed and matched for versatility,” added Smith, who cut her teeth at the houses of Dior, Hermès and Louis Vuitton before founding womenswear brand Milly in 2001. She sold the brand in 2019. “And it’s still comfortable. People have gotten so used to comfort [during the pandemic]. I don’t think we’re going to want to move out of comfort clothing anytime soon.”

Incandela isn’t worried about the possible decline of activewear either, now that the world is (hopefully) opening back up again for in-person events and so many brands have entered the space. The executive cited a recent statistic from the NPD Group that said activewear grew 37 percent in 2021.

“Since the pandemic, activewear has been a very high-growth category and an important one for consumers,” she said. “There is a shift in the way the consumer wants to dress right now and it’s only natural for activewear to be the next step in expanding our elevated brands portfolio to be able to accommodate what her needs are — which is from the gym to the street — and to incorporate kind of a streetwear aspect into activewear, as she’s looking for ongoing comfort.

“And we have many different categories that are popping right now: dresses and more tailored clothing is certainly popping as well,” Incandela continued. “So I think there’s room for a lot of different categories, as she is thinking about her wardrobe essentials, and we see activewear as one that will continue.”

Pieces from Walmart&#x002019;s Love &amp; Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Pieces from Walmart’s Love & Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, Walmart has been expanding its fashion assortment, adding more than 1,000 national apparel, accessory and footwear brands to its lineup — including names like Levi’s, Champion, Reebok, Free People, Jordache, Lee, Bonobos and Eloquii — over the last few years. “We probably add over a 100 national brands a year,” Incandela told WWD earlier this year.

Pieces from Walmart&#x002019;s Love &amp; Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Pieces from Walmart’s Love & Sports brand. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

The retailer has an extensive list of its own apparel brands (three of which are worth more than $2 billion each, although the company declined to specify which ones), such as Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Avia, Free Assembly and Scoop. Designer Brandon Maxwell works as creative director of the latter two brands.

“We’ve been on a multiyear journey to continue to work to establish ourselves as a fashion destination,” Incandela said recently. “That includes everything from opening price points for core consumers, to elevated price points [from] both our exclusive and private brands, as well as national brands. So, we’re thinking about our customers’ closet, and how to attract her to shop with us by broadening our assortment.

“We expect that there will be more announcements coming up in the future,” she added. “We’re working to move with speed and we’re working to identify opportunities that are really going to resonate. Product is a huge focus for us, and making sure we have the product to satisfy her full wardrobe needs, or much of her wardrobe needs. So we’re constantly thinking about where we can partner with others to bring that for our customer, or national brands that we want to offer so that we can satisfy our customers. So it’s all on the table.”

Walmart&#x002019;s Love &amp; Sports&#x002019; swimwear assortment is coming in May. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Walmart’s Love & Sports’ swimwear assortment is coming in May. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Love & Sports’ inaugural activewear assortment (121 pieces in total) drops Friday at walmart.com, as well as at 1,500 stores nationwide. Incandela said the company will continue to roll out the assortment to other locations in the future.

“We choose stores based on a combination of things,” Incandela said. “We’re rolling out to the 1,500 stores that we think the assortment will resonate best with in the market. And that’s a pretty big rollout for us. We start typically with a smaller store rollout and gauge how the consumer is reacting and then evolve over time based on what the consumer is looking for from us and how she receives the assortment.”

In addition, shoppers can expect to see the brand’s swimwear lineup in May, as well as new collection drops each season. (Footwear and accessories are coming this fall.) Pieces range in price from $12 to $42 and sizes XS to 3XL. Swimwear comes in XS to 2XL.

“You could have five of our bras in every color for the price of one bra that’s out there in the market right now,” Griffith said. “And our brand definitely energizes the floor. It completely stands out from every other thing that’s out there.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu