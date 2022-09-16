Walmart just marked down a bunch of KitchenAid stand mixers — get one for less than $300 this weekend

This article is brought to you by Walmart and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the countdown to the holiday season officially on, you need to ensure your kitchen arsenal is up to par. Whether you'll be baking cakes and pies or mixing up dough for savory treats, a KitchenAid stand mixer is essential. It's handy all on its own, but invest in some accessories, and you can make pasta, zoodles and more.

Now, you're probably thinking you don't have a ton of money to drop on a stand mixer, but get this: Walmart has five different KitchenAid stand mixers on sale for less than $300 right now.

Of course, people love their KitchenAid stand mixers because they make mixing so easy. But let's be honest: people also love the sleek design and pretty colors. There's no denying that a stand mixer is a statement piece in the kitchen.

The KitchenAid stand mixers on sale at Walmart start at just $289, which is a really sweet deal considering they're usually more than $300. If you're going to be cooking a lot this season, this is an investment worth making. Just be quick and place your order before the prices go back up.

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer, $295 (Orig. $329)

$295 $329 at Walmart

This 4.5-Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer is an affordable option currently on sale at Walmart. It doesn't have a whole lot of bells and whistles, but it definitely gets the job done quickly and efficiently.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head White Stand Mixer, $295 (Orig. $329)

$295 $329 at Walmart

Want a stand mixer that will easily blend in with any kitchen decor or design? You can't go wrong with this 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in classic white.

KitchenAid® Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $289 (Orig. $339)

$289 $339 at Walmart

How pretty is this pastel blue Stand Mixer? It's also $50 off and sure to add whimsy and personality to an otherwise boring kitchen.

When you're ready to buy the ingredients for your baking masterpieces, consider signing up for Walmart+. The affordable service allows you to unlock free grocery delivery from your store at preferred time slots for members.

If you enjoyed this article, check out this facial oil that shoppers rave about.

More from In The Know:

Nordstrom shoppers love these simple, flattering work pants: 'Already ordered in another color'

Shoppers around the internet love this balm that hydrates and soothes dry, cracked lips almost instantly

7 closet essentials to grab while they're on sale for less than $35 at Nordstrom this weekend

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for less than $10

The post Walmart just marked down a bunch of KitchenAid stand mixers — get one for up to $100 off appeared first on In The Know.