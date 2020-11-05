Walmart Just Dropped Some of Its Earliest Black Friday Deals Ever — and Prices Start at Just $5

Walmart

Black Friday is known for being one day of the year when shoppers can score some of the best deals. But you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start saving — Walmart just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals!

The retail giant kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days promotion, not only offering customers the chance to get the best prices of the season on sought-after items, but also to get a head start on their holiday shopping. These are some of the earliest Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen from Walmart. Here’s how it works: Throughout the month of November, Walmart will be dropping three batches of exclusive deals that will be available for a limited time (or until they sell out). While most of the offers will be exclusively online, there will also be select savings in-stores. Shoppers can use Walmart’s new contact-free curbside pickup service to pick up their online orders.

During its first deals drop, you’ll find unbeatable savings on toys, electronics, and home products — prices start at just $5. Here are 10 of the best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Walmart right now:

If you’d like to cross one chore off your list, we recommend adding the iRobot Roomba 670 vacuum to your cart while it’s $177, which is cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day. The tiny round smart vacuum has advanced powerful suction that sweeps up dirt, dust, debris, and hair, making it ideal for people with pets. There are a number of other floorcare devices on sale as well, like this Shark upright vacuum that’s a whopping $101 off and this Hoover WindTunnel upright vacuum that’s now less than $50.

Some of our other favorite deals are on the kitchen appliances that are marked down, including this black stainless steel Instant Pot for half-off and this digital air fryer for only $49. Parents looking to get deals on toys for their kids should definitely take advantage of these savings. You can nab this interactive Hatchimals mystery egg for $20 and this DIY bracelet kit for just $10.

If you’ve been wondering when Walmart starts Black Friday, the answer is today — and there are already so many amazing deals! These savings end on Saturday, November 7, but with prices this low, they’ll likely sell out before then. Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it when Walmart’s new round of Black Friday deals drop on November 11 and November 25. But for now, scroll down and start saving!

