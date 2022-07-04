Walmart’s July 4th sale has stellar deals on TVs, pools, furniture and more—shop today

Alex Kane and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Walmart is offering incredible 4th of July sales across all categories—shop our top picks now.
Walmart is offering incredible 4th of July sales across all categories—shop our top picks now.

The 4th of July is finally here and retailers like Walmart are celebrating with great mid-summer deals. It's the hottest time of the year in many places, so you'll be happy to find thousands of sales on summer clothing, swimwear, outdoor patio furniture and other warm-weather essentials at Walmart today, July 4.

Whatever you need to enjoy summer 2022, our July 4th sales coverage can point you in the right direction. With in-store pickup, delivery and the flexibility of a Walmart+ membership, it's easier than ever to shop Walmart's July 4th deals your preferred way. Enjoy free shipping and delivery in eligible regions with a paid monthly Walmart+ subscription.

Walmart's offering thousands of rollbacks this 4th of July and we rounded up all of our favorite deals. We'll continue monitoring the Walmart 4th of July sale today and will keep this page updated with the best deals you can shop.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop at Walmart

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.
Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.

Here are the five best Walmart 4th of July deals you can shop today, including a great deal on an HP Chromebook and a discounted ice cream maker—the perfect homemade treat to cool you off and begin a new 4th of July family tradition.

  1. Bugani M83 IPX6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker from $41.99 (Save $48)

  2. 11.5-Inch HP Chromebook from $98 (Save $127)

  3. Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker from $168 (Save $31)

  4. Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $103.99 (Save $26 to $41)

  5. Sony 55-Inch KD55X80J 4K Google TV from $$714.76 (Save $390.19)

The best tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find July 4th markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.

Walmart has tons of 4th of July tech deals on Samsung, Beats, Sony and more top-rated brands.
Walmart has tons of 4th of July tech deals on Samsung, Beats, Sony and more top-rated brands.

The best home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart's 4th of July sale. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.

Shop the best home deals at Walmart's 4th of July sale and save on Igloo, Bissell, Shark and more.
Shop the best home deals at Walmart's 4th of July sale and save on Igloo, Bissell, Shark and more.

The best kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best 4th of July kitchen deals below

Shop Walmart's 4th of July sale for savings on Ninja, Keurig, Farberware and more.
Shop Walmart's 4th of July sale for savings on Ninja, Keurig, Farberware and more.

The best fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart's July 4th sale.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is the 4th of July?

This year, the 4th of July holiday is today, July 4. Many brands and retailers have dubbed this year's holiday "the long weekend," so while we saw many 4th of July sales over the weekend, there are even more today.

When do July 4th sales start?

Walmart's early 4th of July discounts began in June, with even more deals released today, July 4. Keep checking back throughout the day for regular updates as new sales and updates go live. We've also rounded up all the best pre-4th of July deals you can find across the web, so if you're in the mood to shop early, this is your chance.

What Walmart deals can we expect on the 4th of July?

Today, Walmart is continuing the 4th of July deals on all kinds of tech, summer clothing and holiday items. You can save a ton on new laptops, TVs, futons, office chairs, sandals, swimwear and more. Get $127 off a new Chromebook—or save $31 on your very own ice cream maker and start a new (and delicious) holiday tradition.

