Walmart’s July 4th sale has stellar deals on TVs, pools, furniture and more—shop today
The 4th of July is finally here and retailers like Walmart are celebrating with great mid-summer deals. It's the hottest time of the year in many places, so you'll be happy to find thousands of sales on summer clothing, swimwear, outdoor patio furniture and other warm-weather essentials at Walmart today, July 4.
Whatever you need to enjoy summer 2022, our July 4th sales coverage can point you in the right direction. With in-store pickup, delivery and the flexibility of a Walmart+ membership, it's easier than ever to shop Walmart's July 4th deals your preferred way. Enjoy free shipping and delivery in eligible regions with a paid monthly Walmart+ subscription.
Walmart's offering thousands of rollbacks this 4th of July and we rounded up all of our favorite deals. We'll continue monitoring the Walmart 4th of July sale today and will keep this page updated with the best deals you can shop.
The best 4th of July deals you can shop at Walmart
Here are the five best Walmart 4th of July deals you can shop today, including a great deal on an HP Chromebook and a discounted ice cream maker—the perfect homemade treat to cool you off and begin a new 4th of July family tradition.
Bugani M83 IPX6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker from $41.99 (Save $48)
Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $103.99 (Save $26 to $41)
Sony 55-Inch KD55X80J 4K Google TV from $$714.76 (Save $390.19)
The best tech deals at Walmart
From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find July 4th markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $114.99 (Save $35)
Samsung 27-Inch Class Curved HD LED Monitor for $159 (Save $30)
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series for $298 (Save $40)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K 2160P The Frame QLED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $402)
Sony XR65A90J 65-Inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,798 (Save $701.99)
The best home deals at Walmart
Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart's 4th of July sale. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.
TaoTronics White Noise Machine with Adjustable Baby Night Light for $13.99 (Save $26)
Noble Linens All-Season Alternative Down Comforter for $24.88 (Save $105.11)
Fantask 35W 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan for $43.99 (Save $26)
Simply Shabby Chic 4-Piece Soft Washed Microfiber Comforter Set from $44.89 (Save $15.99 to $24.99)
Bissell Power Force Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $75 (Save $30)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum for $95 (Save $104)
Igloo Overland 72-Quart Ice Chest Cooler for $99 (Save $50.99)
Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $103.99 (Save $26 to $41)
Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $129 (Save $120.99)
The best kitchen deals at Walmart
Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best 4th of July kitchen deals below
Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Cooker from $24.97 (Save $23.52 to $25.03)
Aicook 180º Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker for $45.99 (Save $44)
Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300 700-Watt Personal Blender for $59 (Save $19)
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59 (Save $20.99)
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer for $71.49 (Save $17.51)
Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven for $139.99 (Save $100)
Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $179 (Save $20)
The best fashion and beauty deals at Walmart
Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart's July 4th sale.
Fruit of the Loom Men's Woven Plaid Pajama Pants for $11.50 (Save $7.88)
Free Tech Athletic Blouson Tankini Swimsuit Top for $13.99 (Save $6.97)
Barerun Baby Boys/Girls Water Sport Shoes from $16.99 (Save $3 to $4)
Avia Men's Hightail Athletic Performance Running Shoes for $20 (Save $7.98)
Cshidworld 3-in-1 Electric Razor for Women for $23.99 (Save $106)
It's a 10 10-Fluid-Ounce Miracle Moisturizing Frizz Control Leave-in Conditioner for $26.90 (Save $11.09)
Swiss Tech Men's Soft Shell Winter Boot for $36 (Save $23.97)
Protege Ashfield 20-Inch Carry On 8-Wheel Spinner Luggage for $68 (Save $11)
Braun Series 7 790cc Wet Dry Men's Electric Shaver with Clean Station for $189.95 (Save $40.05)
4th of July 2022: Shopping guide
4th of July sales Best Buy deals: Here are the 32 best deals
4th of July sales appliance deals: Here are the 15 best deals
4th of July sales Kate Spade deals: Save 40% on a Kate Spade purse
When is the 4th of July?
This year, the 4th of July holiday is today, July 4. Many brands and retailers have dubbed this year's holiday "the long weekend," so while we saw many 4th of July sales over the weekend, there are even more today.
When do July 4th sales start?
Walmart's early 4th of July discounts began in June, with even more deals released today, July 4. Keep checking back throughout the day for regular updates as new sales and updates go live. We've also rounded up all the best pre-4th of July deals you can find across the web, so if you're in the mood to shop early, this is your chance.
What Walmart deals can we expect on the 4th of July?
Today, Walmart is continuing the 4th of July deals on all kinds of tech, summer clothing and holiday items. You can save a ton on new laptops, TVs, futons, office chairs, sandals, swimwear and more. Get $127 off a new Chromebook—or save $31 on your very own ice cream maker and start a new (and delicious) holiday tradition.
