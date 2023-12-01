Walmart joins list of companies nixing ads on Musk’s X

Walmart joined the list of companies who have pulled advertisements from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Friday.

“We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found some other platforms better reach our customers,” Walmart said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

Walmart’s emailed statement comes two days after X owner Elon Musk told companies who were taking their advertisements off the platform to “go f— yourself.” When New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Musk during the publication’s DealBook Summit if he didn’t want the companies to advertise, he said “Don’t advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself.”

Musk received backlash last month after appearing to endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The company itself faced criticism a day after the tweet when Media Matters for America said it found ads for companies like Oracle, Apple, Bravo and Xfinity next to posts celebrating the Nazi Party and Adolf Hitler on the platform.

Companies like Apple and Disney announced that they were pulling their ads from the platform in the wake of Musk’s seeming endorsement of the antisemitic conspiracy theory and the Media Matters findings.

Musk has dismissed claims of antisemitism, saying “[n]othing could be further from the truth.”

“I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all,” Musk continued in a post on X.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.