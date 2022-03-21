Walmart investing $118 million into new Calgary delivery hub

·1 min read
Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, and Premier Jason Kenney at the announcement of a new distribution centre for the company on March 21, 2022. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)
Walmart has invested $118 million dollars into a new 430,000 square foot fulfilment centre that the company says will expand its shipping operations.

Set to open in September, the facility will act as the main distribution hub for the company's operations in Western Canada, and will process millions of items annually.

Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, says the new centre will help Walmart get products to customers faster through the use of robotics that are not meant to replace workers but make their jobs easier.

"We have customers who [shop] in stores. We have customers who order online. The intersection of that physical and digital needs to be served by these kinds of robotized facilities," Barbeito said.

The facility will provide more than 300 direct jobs, according to Walmart Canada. Barbeito said employee compensation will stay "on market or above market."

He also noted that due to the influx of online shopping brought on by the pandemic, Walmart will continue to focus on building more fulfilment centres like this one.

Alberta Economy Minister Doug Schweitzer said that industrial real estate projects like this one are here to stay in the province.

"When it comes to the opportunities in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing, the fact that we have affordable real estate, affordable cost of living, just makes these facilities have the ability to grow in Alberta," said Schweitzer.

"It's an opportunity for us to be that service place for all the activity coming out of the port of Vancouver and the port of Prince Rupert."

