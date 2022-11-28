Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) Price In Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.3x Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Walmart certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Walmart?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Walmart's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 14%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 34% overall drop in EPS. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.0% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Walmart's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Walmart's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Walmart maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

