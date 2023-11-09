Walmart to host Veterans Day concert 'Heroes & Headliners' for first time: How to watch

Walmart is putting on a special event for Veterans Day – a Saturday night concert featuring Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. and Imagine Dragons that you can stream for free.

The first ever Heroes & Headliners concert will be held on Sat. Nov. 11 at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater.

It will be hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski and model, host, actress Camille Kostek (the two are also a couple off-stage). You can stream the sold-out concert live, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET.

"This is going to be an incredible show as we celebrate and support the amazing folks of the military community," Gronkowski said in a video about the event.

Walmart – along with its customers and the Walmart Foundation – will donate nearly $4 million for veteran organizations.

“Walmart has a rich history of supporting the military, dating back to our first veteran associate, Sam Walton,” said Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner in a statement. “Like him, our American military community and their families have ensured the fabric of our freedom, and we’re forever grateful for their sacrifice and service.”

How to watch Walmart's Veterans Day concert

The Heroes & Headliners concert, which runs from about 6:30 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, can be live-streamed free on several sites including Walmart.com/Live and YouTube.

Chris Stapleton, left, and Willie Nelson perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in New York.

Who's performing at Walmart's Veterans Day concert?

Chris Stapleton, who just won the Country Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year Award on Wednesday night, is one of the headliners. Stapleton also has a new album, Higher, out on Friday, Nov. 10. He also performed at last week's 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with inductee Willie Nelson.

Fellow headliner H.E.R. also performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event (with inductee Chaka Khan). That came a week after she sang the national anthem for Game 1 of the World Series and, subsequently, performed with Foo Fighters on Saturday Night Live.

Imagine Dragons, the third headliner of the event, finished a European tour in September and recently released "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)," inspired by the new video game from Bethesda Game Studios.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veterans Day 2023: Walmart to honor veterans with star-studded concert