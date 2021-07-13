Need to Go to Walmart on Halloween? Here Are the Superstore's Holiday Hours



The days leading up to Halloween can be a flurry of activity. Between putting the finishing touches on the Halloween costumes for kids and DIYing all of the clever and easy Halloween crafts for kids to preparing perfectly spooky Halloween treats, you'll be making plenty of trips to the store for supplies. No matter how much you try to prepare things in advance, you'll always need to make that one last trip to the store for the must-have finishing touch for a costume or one more bag of candy (because you never know how many trick-or-treaters will show up!).

And when you're looking for a last-minute shopping trip, you'll be looking for a one-stop shop, so you might be wondering if the nearest superstore is open.

What Are Walmart's Halloween Hours?

Whatever the last-minute conundrum is, you can keep the widely anticipated holiday on the right track thanks to one shopping saving grace — Walmart! Some Walmarts are open 24 hours. But even if your local shop isn't, many stores are open for a good chunk of the day and night, usually 7 A.M. to 11 P.M.. Just be sure to call ahead before you hop in the car. While on the phone, also ask if the store is doing any special Halloween events. Last year, some locations turned store parking lots into a spooky adventure for guests.

If you don't have a Walmart nearby, we have a list of other stores open on Halloween, as well as a few restaurant chains. Have a spooktacular time!

