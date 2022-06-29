Why wait for Prime Day? Walmart just dropped hundreds of unreal home deals you can shop right now
If the summer season — and the anticipation of Amazon Prime Day — makes you want to update your entire home, you're in luck. Instead of making you wait for Amazon Prime Day markdowns or holiday sales, Walmart is offering huge home discounts — and it's not even part of their 4th of July sale!
Among the hundreds of deals happening at Walmart right now, you'll find kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, tech and more amazing markdowns. The Walmart home sale always include can’t-miss prices, but the deals are looking even better this year.
If you're planning to deep-clean your floors, Walmart's vacuum deals are where it's at right now. There are even a handful of the highly-coveted Dyson cordless vacuums on sale. For all the home chefs out there, kitchen deals include everything from KitchenAid stand mixers to trendy chromatic knife sets. Obviously, we'd be a fool not to mention the incredible smart TV deals happening as well — but you could've guessed that on your own.
Browse all of our picks from the Walmart home sale below!
Best kitchen deals at Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore, $69 (Orig. $99)
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker, $196.36 (Orig. $263.12)
Deco Chef 12-Piece Stainless Steel Professional Cookware Set, $149 (Orig. $169)
Magic Bullet® Mini Compact Personal Blender, $24.98 (Orig. $34.97)
Farberware 11-Piece Rainbow Iridescent Titanium Teal Knife Set, $21.81 (Orig. $34.99)
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $269 (Orig. $329)
Shop All Walmart Kitchen Deals
Best vacuum deals at Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $144 (Orig. $249.99)
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum, $399.99 (Orig. $449)
BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89.99 (Orig. $123.59)
Hoover Power Dash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner with Antimicrobial Pet Brushes, $70 (Orig. $109)
Shark® Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, IZ140, $159 (Orig. $219)
BISSELL Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $249 (Orig. $299)
Best tech deals at Walmart
SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV with HDR, $498 (Orig. $598)
VIZIO 55" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $388 (Orig. $499)
Apple AirPods, $149 (Orig. $179)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB (Wi-Fi), $129 (Orig. $159)
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $49.95 (Orig. $69.95)
