Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off
Save big on tech, outdoor furniture, and vacuums
Memorial Day weekend isn’t quite here yet, but early Memorial Day sales have already begun.
Walmart has launched more than 1,000 early Memorial Day deals with discounts up to 62 percent. There are impressive savings to be had across every category, including kitchen, electronics, and outdoor entertaining, from brands like Apple, Bissell, and Vizio. There are plenty of spring savings to be had, like chairs to refresh your backyard, cookware to upgrade your kitchen, and fans to cool off your living room.
Since there is so much sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get the most out of Walmart’s early Memorial Day sale. Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals you won't want to miss.
Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Clothing and Swim Sales
Swim, lounge, and enjoy the beach and pool this summer in this V-neck one-piece swimsuit, which is on sale for only $18. The suit is fully lined and has adjustable straps plus removable bra padding. The ruffles and open back create an elevated style, and the high-cut designs will elongate your legs and accentuate your waist along with the ruching in the midsection making for a flattering fit.
Want a summer dress that you'll be reaching for all season long? This pretty V-neck maxi dress will keep you cool and stylish even on the hottest days. And it’s only $12! The comfortable dress allows you to customize the fit with its adjustable straps and wrap design. It also has a flowy bottom and is available in eight colors, including quite a few floral prints.
Trendyol Women Basics Regular Fit Basic Crew Neck Knit T-Shirt, $11.99 (orig. $17.99)
Nine.Eight Shirred Waist Wrap Maxi Dress, $12 (orig. $24.88)
Time and Tru Women's Ripstop Bungee Cord Shorts, $8 (orig. $19.98)
Ruffle V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit, $17.99 (orig. $21.99)
Folunsi Short Sleeve Lace Pleated Tunic, $15.79 (orig. $19.99)
Free Assembly Midi Sundress with Tie Belt, $27 (orig. $36)
Inadays Summer Beach Dress Cover Up, $15.53–419.85 (orig. $21.99)
Free Assembly Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans, $20 (orig. $32)
Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Home and Kitchen Sales
If you want a constant cool breeze in your home, opt for the Dreo Tower Fan while it's on sale. Thanks to its 90-degree oscillation, the fan provides adequate cooling coverage to keep you comfortable during those hot days ahead. You can choose from four speeds and it comes with a remote control, so you don’t even have to get up to change settings.
There’s also a chance to save big on a powerful gadget to deep clean your floors. Right now, you can score the slim Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum for a whopping 62 percent off. The cleaning tool can hit suction speeds up to 2,000 pascals picking up dust, pet hair, and dirt from hardwood surfaces and carpets. Thousands of customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating. One satisfied reviewer wrote, “[I] can't believe how much stuff it vacuums up!” They added that the tool is a “beast” and “sucked up years of dust and cat hair” that their old vacuum didn’t retrieve.
Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, $20.99–$21.99 (orig. $59.99)
Dreo Tower Fan, $66.99 (orig. $99.99)
Hamilton Beach Programmable 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $26.88 (orig. $39)
Comfort Zone 16-Inch Oscillating Table Fan, $28 (orig. 39.99)
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $99 (orig. $123.34)
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Black Sesame Touch Screen Blender, $39.96 (orig. $49.96)
T-fal Nonstick Cookware, 20 Piece Set, $89 (orig. $99)
Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $96 (orig.$249.99)
Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Pure Queen Sheets, $18.99–$27.99 (orig. $28.56–$33.83)
Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Outdoor and Patio Sales
Take your culinary skills outdoors this summer with the Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill. It has 450 square inches of cooking space, so there’s plenty of room to grill hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggies. Cooking on the durable stainless-steel burners is even and consistent, thanks to its ability to retain heat. And with two convenient wheels, it's easy to move and store.
Another great outdoor buy for summer is a fire pit — especially one that doubles as a table. It's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a crisp evening. It comes with lava rocks, and the propane tank is hidden with a decorative base. Reviewers verify the pit is “easy to assemble” and “gives off super warm heat.”
Igloo 11-Quart Tag Along Too Hard Side Cooler, $39.98 (orig. $80.89)
Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill, $96 (orig. $107)
Costway 10-Foot Patio Solar LED Umbrella, $87.29–$92.14 (orig. $126)
Best Choice Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners, Set of 2, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
The Pioneer Woman 15-Piece Picnic Basket Set, $39.97 (orig. $49.97)
Better Homes & Gardens Plastic Garden Bed, $40.50 (orig. $49)
EastPoint Sports Americana Cornhole Boards, $57.47 (orig. $69.96)
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, $297 (orig. $347)
Best Choice Folding Adirondack Chair, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
Singlyfire Propane Fire Pit Table, $142.99 (orig. $259.99)
Walmart’s Memorial Day Electronic Sales
You can get a TV for $90 off with this on-sale model by Vizio. The smart TV features crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution and a backlight to deliver high-quality pictures. A range of apps are available with WatchFree+, as well as over 250 free channels. And with three HDMI ports, you can connect to multiple other devices. Nearly 10,000 customers have given this TV a five-star rating, with one customer writing, “The screen looks amazing, and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics too, he's a gamer, so graphic quality is a must.”
Another tech deal that should be on your radar is the Apple Watch Series 8. The wearable device features easy-to-read text with vibrant colors and a sleek and comfortable design that won't cause discomfort during its 18-hour battery life. It also can track your daily activities with Activity Rings, train with the Workout app, and monitor metrics such as 24/7 heart rate and sleeping habits with the Watch App.
JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $22.88 (orig. $29.99)
HP 14-Inch Chromebook, $244.99 (orig. $329)
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $49 (orig. $69.95)
Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-Inch Tablet, $249 (orig. $349)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $268 (orig. $358)
