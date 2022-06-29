Walmart’s early July 4th sale has started—Save on TVs, pools, furniture and more

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and retailers like Walmart are already celebrating with great midsummer deals you can shop right now for big savings. It's the hottest time of the year in many places, so you'll find thousands of sales on items like summer clothing, swimwear, outdoor patio furniture and other warm-weather essentials.

Whatever you need to celebrate and enjoy the long weekend, our July 4th sales coverage can point you in the right direction. With in-store pickup, delivery and the flexibility of a Walmart+ membership, it's easier than ever to shop Walmart's July 4th deals your way. Enjoy free shipping and delivery in eligible regions with a paid monthly Walmart+ subscription.

Walmart's offering thousands of rollbacks to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of our favorite early holiday discounts. We'll add more as we get closer to the long weekend.

The best Walmart July 4th deals you can shop

Here are the best Walmart July 4th sales you can shop right now, including a great deal on an HP Chromebook and a discounted ice cream maker—the perfect homemade treat to cool you off and begin a new 4th of July family tradition.

The best tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.

The best home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.

The best kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best kitchen deals below.

The best fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart.

When is the 4th of July?

This year, the Fourth of July holiday falls on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Consequently, many brands and retailers have dubbed this year's holiday "the long weekend," so you can expect Fourth of July celebrations of various kinds being held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. If you don't care for fireworks, maybe a good cookout is in order.

When do July 4th sales start?

Walmart's early 4th of July discounts began in June, but keep checking back closer to the holiday weekend for regular updates as new sales and updates go live. We've also rounded up all the best pre-4th of July deals you can find across the web, so if you're in the mood to shop early, this is your chance.

What Walmart deals can we expect on the 4th of July?

As of right now, Walmart is offering great deals on all kinds of tech, summer clothing, and holiday items. You can save a ton on new laptops, TVs, futons, office chairs, sandals, swimwear and more. Get $127 off a new Chromebook—or save $31 on your very own ice cream maker and start a new (and delicious) holiday tradition.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: July 4th sale: Shop early Walmart deals on TVs, pools, bikes and more