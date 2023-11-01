Walmart’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Coming, but These 30 Are Already Up to 78% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including decor, furniture, clothing, and kitchen finds.

Walmart

The traditional Black Friday plan of heading out to the stores in the wee hours of the morning is a thing of the past. Not only can you find huge savings without ever leaving your home, but now, you find them weeks before the biggest shopping day of the year even happens. Mega-retailer Walmart wants to help you start the holiday shopping season off with a bang by offering thousands of massive early deals on home and fashion, so procrastinating becomes a thing of the past, too.

Today, Walmart announced that it’s going to be dropping even more Black Friday deals at 3 p.m. ET on November 8—more than 8,000. To avoid sellouts, you can gain access to discounts three hours before everyone else by signing up to become a Walmart+ member for just over $8 a month. For those ready to start shopping today, the good news is that there are still thousands of dollars worth of savings at your fingertips, and you can snag them right now and throughout the month.

Best Overall Deals at Walmart

Walmart’s early Black Friday 2023 sale has decor, clothing, furniture, and kitchen items for less from top brands and Walmart-exclusive lines like Better Home & Gardens, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful kitchen collection. Shop huge discounts on cozy clothing like these must-have Hanes sweatpants for the cold weather, or grab this 78 percent-off Michael Kors tote for everyday use and upcoming travels. You can also find pieces for your home, including comfy furniture such as this cushioned Serta recliner or this accent chair. And don’t forget to update your kitchenware ahead of the holidays with can’t-miss finds from Keurig, Staub, and KitchenAid.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Walmart

$400

$259

Buy Now

Best Walmart Decor Deals

Walmart

Whether you’re looking for seasonal decor to ring in the holiday season or want pieces to add style to your home any time of the year, Walmart has deals for both needs at huge savings. On the festive side, you can grab pre-lit artificial trees or decorate this one yourself, and it’s 65 percent off. For seasonless finds, warm up your space with this area rug from Better Homes & Gardens, or grab this set of farmhouse-style lamps. Or, add a small pop of color to any tabletop or shelf space with this set of candle holders that’s just $8 for all three.

Costway 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Walmart

$499

$250

Buy Now

Best Walmart Clothing Deals

Walmart

Fashion pieces that are deeply discounted at Walmart prove that you don’t have to forego personal style for comfort. Walmart-only brands like Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara are designed with this in mind, with soft, stretchy, and holiday-perfect skirts like this ruffle one that’s just $20. You can also get ready for freezing temperatures by filling your closet with cuddly pieces like these sleek—not baggy—sweatpants, these cushioned indoor/outdoor slipper booties, and this teddy fabric half-zip that’s on sale in three colors and selling out quickly.

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Top-Zip Tote

Walmart

$448

$95

Buy Now

Best Walmart Furniture Deals

Walmart

Black Friday markdowns mean you can stop putting off those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing, and add some furniture pieces to your home. Walmart has comfy, modern sofas for less, along with accent chairs and recliners. Other rooms in the home get attention, too. You can grab this dining table set for $300 off and these matching wooden nightstands, which can also be used as side tables in your living space. And even though we’re heading into winter, now is the ideal time to grab outdoor furniture for less, like this half-off Better Homes & Gardens sofa that comes with two wooden tables.

Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wood Frame Sofa

Walmart

$498

$448

Buy Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Walmart

Almost all of us will play host at some point during the holiday season, so consider upgrading some of your kitchen appliances and cookware during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale. Prices for top kitchen brands have been steeply discounted, including Keurig coffee makers, Henckels knives like this one that’s $457 off and comes with a self-sharpening block, and KitchenAid stand mixers that are on sale in a variety of colors. Cookware is on sale, too, including this nonstick set that comes with a variety of pots, pans, and kitchen utensils and is just $80 for all 13 pieces. Staub cocottes and Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens that are super handy for making your hearty holiday recipes start at just $40.

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Walmart

$90

$69

Buy Now

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are sure to go quickly, so grab your favorites for gifting and for yourself before they sell out. And keep reading for even more savings to shop, plus everything you need to know about Walmart’s November sales.

Oneach Set of Two Farmhouse Ceramic Table Lamps

Walmart

$80

$64

Buy Now

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Skirt

Walmart

$30

$20

Buy Now

Muk Luks Slipper Booties

Walmart

$36

$20

Buy Now

Better Homes & Gardens Barrel Accent Chair

Walmart

$129

$107

Buy Now

Lodge 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Walmart

$50

$40

Buy Now

When Does Walmart Black Friday Start?

Starting November 1, you can shop thousands of early Black Friday deals at Walmart ahead of the holidays. Look out for more than 8,000 additional discounts to drop on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members).

What Are the Best Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop?

You can find thousands of Black Friday discounts at Walmart right now and throughout the month of November for up to 79 percent off. Look for clothing and accessories from Walmart-only brands like Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, including these jeans that are just $20, along with designer handbags like this Michael Kors tote that’s $338 off. You can also save on items for your home, including this pre-lit Christmas tree for 50 percent off, comfy sofas, and KitchenAid stand mixers for up to $141 less.

How Long Do Black Friday Sales Last?

Look out for Walmart’s upcoming Black Friday deal drop on November 8, during which you can shop thousands of additional deals now and throughout the month. While items will continue to be on sale through Black Friday, with prices this good, they’re sure to sell out quickly.



Read the original article on Real Simple.