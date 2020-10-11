Walmart is dropping deals today before Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but if you’re hoping to get your shopping in before then, Walmart’s Big Save event is happening today, October 11 at 7 pm EST and run through October 15.

The retail giant is planning it’s savings extravaganza just 2 days before Amazon is set to drop its list of Prime Day deals.

With Black Friday sales most likely arriving at the beginning of November and Cyber Monday extending beyond, Walmart’s Big Save event will mark the official beginning of what will likely be the longest stretch of savings we’ve ever seen online.

Walmart vs. Amazon Prime Day: Which Sale Should You Shop?

While there will be some obvious differences between the two sales, Amazon’s Prime Day is most likely to have the best discounts on most things. Walmart is a great place to find pretty substantial 4K TV deals and the occasional Nintendo Switch bundle, but the retailer has struggled to keep up with Amazon in the online commerce space in previous years.

Amazon will also have Walmart beat when it comes to fashion sales, as it has been investing in becoming one of the best online clothing stores for men and women. And when it comes to Apple deals, like discounted iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads, Amazon has historically had better prices than any other retailer on Prime Day.

One thing that Walmart will have that Amazon won’t, however, is Google Nest devices. Amazon is known to offer enormous price cuts on their own smart devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TV stick, but you’ll have to look elsewhere for Google devices. Walmart is known to offer some of the best prices and bundles on these smart speakers and accessories.

What Walmart Deals are available right now?

Though Walmart’s Prime Day sale is still 5 days away, there are some pretty good deals you can shop right now. The site tends to offer some substantial savings on home electronics and kitchen appliances on their deals page. But if you’re looking for Nintendo Switch games, you’ll need to wait for the sale to start.

Here are some of the best deals happening right now:

What other retailers are participating in Prime Day?

In short, most of the large retailers will be participating in Prime Day 2020. With Target’s Deal Days sale and Walmart’s Big Save happening all at once, we are now seeing Best Buy Black Friday deals dropping around the same time and currently has the 8K TV deals and a great 75-inch 4K TV discount.

Considering the three biggest names in online shopping have already thrown their hat in the ring for early deals, we’re looking at a long couple of months of digital discounts from most retailers.

If you’re looking for more information about all the Prime Day sales, we’ve got you covered with updated coverage on the latest Apple deals and tech discounts.

