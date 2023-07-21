Walmart will dim store light weekly for those with sensory disabilities

Those sensitive to bright lights will have their own time and day to shop starting Saturday, July 22.

Walmart announced most of its stores will offer "sensory-friendly shopping hours" every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m through August.

In a Back-to-School press release, the retail company said it will dim its lights to better serve sensory-sensitive shoppers. During the two-hour period, most stores will turn off their radios and display static images on TV sets.

The accommodations are meant to improve shopping experience for autistic people, those with sensory processing discover and other sensory differences, the release said.

"We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong," the company stated. "This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities."

The release did not clarify whether the accommodations will continue for these communities after August.

USA TODAY has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Other businesses offer accommodations for these groups including AMC Theatres, that regularly offers sensory-friendly screenings, and Chuck E. Cheese, that holds "Sensory Sensitive Sundays" with early openings, quieter environment and dimmed lighting.

Walmart received a perfect Disability Equality Index score for the eighth year in a row, the company shared earlier this month.

We’re proud that for the eighth consecutive year, we've achieved a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index. We're working hard to create a working and shopping experience accessible to everyone, and we remain committed to continuous improvement. https://t.co/ZtBTyyMiB6 pic.twitter.com/l3phzspCbu — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 12, 2023

"We're working hard to create a working and shopping experience accessible to everyone, and we remain committed to continuous improvement," the company said.

