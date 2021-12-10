Walmart Deals for Days: Wrap up your holiday shopping on Samsung, iRobot and more
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If you are looking to cross off a few names off of your holiday shopping list, Walmart has you covered thanks to the retailer’s epic Deals for Days sale. You can shop an exciting crop of new deals on everything from Samsung TVs and Keurig coffee makers, to deals on kitchen, cooking and home essentials.
Whether you’re looking to snag a great price on a DNA test or are eager to spruce up your own winter wardrobe, Walmart has gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list, including yourself!
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals that are available during the Walmart Deals for Days 2021 sale. Plus, we've answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+, free shipping, Walmart's holiday return policy and more.
The 10 best Walmart holiday deals:
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $150)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content for $169 (Save $130.99)
Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Center for $139.95 (Save $225.05)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR for $498 (Save $149.99)
The best Walmart holiday deals
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $150)
VIZIO 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $498 (Save $100)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR for $498 (Save $149.99)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV A1 Series for $1,096.99 (Save $603)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV for $1,296.99 (Save $703)
The best Walmart deals on laptops, tablets and computers
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers for $99 (Save $70.99)
Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 WiFi 6 Mesh System for $169 (Save $80)
ASUS C403 Rugged Student/Education Edition Chromebook for $199 (Save $80)
Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop for $699 (Save $210.99)
ASUS Zen AIO 23.8-Inch Full HD Touchscreen Monitor $1,039 (Save $160)
The best Walmart home deals
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $29.44 (Save $20.54)
Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum for $34.98 (Save $14.98)
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow for $35 (Save $44)
Bestway Tritech Air Mattress Queen 22-Inches for $39 (Save $30.97)
Levoit VortexAir True HEPA Air Purifier for $84.99 (Save $25)
Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $89 (Save $70)
Delta Children Paw Patrol 4-Piece Room-in-a-Box Bedroom Set for $99 (Save $30.99)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum for $99 (Save $100)
iHome AutoVac Eclipse G 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $115 (Save $284.99)
Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine for $139 (Save $160)
Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159 (Save $140)
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $199 (Save $50)
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop for $249 (Save $350)
The best Walmart headphone deals
Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $29.88 (Save $5.09)
Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149 (Save $30)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $249.99 (Save $98.01)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
The best Walmart kitchen deals
Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef's Knife for $89.95 (Save $98.05)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $96.77 (Save $23.19)
Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor 3-in-1 Blender and Food Processor for $109 (Save $20)
Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Center for $139.95 (Save $225.05)
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set for $159.99 (Save $40)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $169 (Save $30)
The best deals on Xbox, Oculus, Playstation and Nintendo at Walmart
The best Walmart speaker and soundbar deals
Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Save $40)
Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (Save $20)
Samsung HW-A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio for $149 (Save $30)
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 (Save $100)
The best Walmart smart watch and fitness tracker deals
The best Walmart gift deals
Spider-man: Far From Home (Walmart Exclusive) (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy + Night Monkey Action Figure) for $14.96 (Save $21.03)
Dr Teal's Bath and Body Advent Calendar 12-Piece Gift Set for $15.98 (Save $4)
Sharpie Permanent Markers Limited Edition Set for $20 (Save $20)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content for $169 (Save $130.99)
The best Walmart smart home deals
The best Walmart streaming video deals
The best Walmart health and fitness deals
Echelon Connect Sport Exercise Bike with a Free 30-Day United Membership for $497 (Save $102)
The best Walmart beauty deals
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor for $89.99 (Save $50)
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush for $148.86 (Save $21.13)
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer with IQ Styling Concentrator Attachment for $179.99 (Save $20)
Braun Series 9 9290cc Men's Electric Shaver with Clean Station for $239.94 (Save $60.03)
Should I subscribe to Walmart+?
A Walmart+ subscription could give you a better shot at getting your hands on some of the season's hottest holiday gifts before shelves sell out. During the Deals for Days sales event, for instance, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters.
Walmart+ subscribers got early access to the retailer's deals (including the full-price but hard-to-find Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles) four hours early. If you have your heart set on a best-selling item, a Walmart+ membership could give you a head start on holiday shopping, plus tons of other shopping perks.
If you’re interested in getting early access to Walmart’s holiday deals, a Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month. For what it’s worth, shoppers can expect doorbuster deals to sell out quickly. In addition to early access, Walmart+ subscribers can also get contact-free curbside pickup service, as well as free delivery. (Pro tip: Sign up for the Walmart+ free trial, then cancel before your first billing cycle to nab this opportunity for free).
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Walmart Deals for Days: Save on Bose, Fitbit, Cuisinart and more