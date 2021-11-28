Walmart Cyber Monday features Twitter livestream with Jason Derulo, PS5 restock for Walmart+ members

Walmart will kick off its “CyberWeek” sale with the first shoppable livestream on Twitter.

The livestream starts 7 p.m. ET Sunday with a 30-minute variety show hosted by musician Jason Derulo who will highlight electronics, home goods, seasonal decor with special guests.

“This will be the first time a brand in the U.S. has leveraged this capability on Twitter and I’m excited to bring customers incredible deals on a platform they already love during the most joyful shopping season of the year,” William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The world’s largest retailer told USA TODAY on Friday that there will be discounts on toys, electronics, fashion, beauty and home products during the Cyber Monday sale. Deals will be available while supplies last.

You can watch and shop the livestream from Walmart.com/live, Twitter.com/Walmart, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart, Instagram.com/Walmart and Tiktok.com/@Walmart.

Target's Cyber Monday sale will start on Sunday.

Walmart PS5, Xbox Series X restock on Cyber Monday for Walmart+ members

Walmart+ members will have another chance to vie for the most popular video game consoles this Cyber Monday.

The world’s largest retailer said that at noon ET Monday, paying Walmart+ members will “receive exclusive access to shop this season’s hottest gaming consoles including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X.”

Walmart sold out of the consoles online during its third Black Friday sale of the season. The consoles sold out during the early access event for members.

Shoppers who didn’t get one of the consoles took to social media to complain. Several said they signed up for the membership program for better odds of getting a PS5.

The program costs $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and includes free delivery and shipping with no order minimum. Those on free trials of the membership program do not get exclusive access to the consoles.

