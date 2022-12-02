Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: The 95+ best Walmart deals still going on this week

Don't miss the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still going on.
Don't miss the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still going on.

Updated at 11:12 a.m. EST: Walmart's extended Cyber Monday deals are still going, and we're keeping this page updated live with all the best prices. The Walmart Cyber Week sale is a great opportunity to knock out the rest of your holiday shopping and save big. Check back often to see what's on our list of the top 10 best Walmart deals you can still shop right now. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Cyber Monday 2022 came and went on Monday, but great deals are still live across many of your favorite retailers. Walmart still has just about anything you're looking for on sale, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. Those Walmart Black Friday deals you missed? Some of them haven't gone anywhere. Take a look at some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still going on.

Shop the ongoing Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Featured Cyber Monday Walmart deals

Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

If you don’t already have one, a good robot vacuum cleaner will change your life. And we’re big fans of the Eufy RoboVac’s cleaning power. Another Eufy model we tried nabbed our best-value pick among robot vacs; think of it as the perfect bang-for-buck option. They often have some trouble navigating tight spaces, but they’re get your floor clean in no time. And you can save about $200 on a new one for Cyber Monday.

Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)

LG C2 65-Inch Gallery Edition Smart TV

Looking for a new 4K gaming TV or outstanding image quality for your favorite shows and movies? Our reviewer adored the LG C2 OLED, which “dazzles with spectacular picture quality that leaps off the screen.” It’s got a thin, clean design; it offers all the features and performances you might want for next-gen gaming or at-home movie viewing; it puts all your favorite streaming apps right at your fingertips with the handy remote. Why not save yourself some serious cash and get a great new TV while you’re at it?

LG C2 Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $2,089.31)

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can still shop this week. Enjoy markdowns on Dyson, LG and Vitamix products with these limited-time deals.

  1. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  2. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)

  3. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  4. Perfect Practice Putting Mat for $119.99 (Save $30)

  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $149 (Save $200.99)

  6. NBA 50" Portable Basketball Hoop for $198 (Save $22)

  7. Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)

  8. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95)

  9. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696 (Save $803)

  10. Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $969.99 (Save up to $229.01)

Shop at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Save on Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL

TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart's Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio's reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

Save up to $500 on laptops right now

Whether you're in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals

Fujifilm instant camera, JBL waterproof speaker and more

Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we've tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals

Deals on Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego, Barbie

The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday clothing deals

Deep discounts on Michael Kors, Hanes, Wrangler

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Epic deals on KitchenAid, Ninja and Keurig appliances

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart's the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deals

Elden Ring, Animal Crossing, Horizon: Forbidden West are on sale

Walmart offers many games for sale during Cyber Week. If you're one of the many who've been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be your lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it's gone!

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday beauty deals

Shop savings on the Revlon One-Step, Burberry Touch and more

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Save on the Dyson cordless vacuum, Shark Robot Vacuum and others

Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday home deals

Tools, treadmill, kitchen trash cans are discounted right now

Shop home deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday mattress deals

Price cuts on Serta, Leesa, Zinus mattresses

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday furniture deals

Save on ottomans, nightstands, desk chairs and more

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday sporting goods deals

Save on golf balls, putting mats and more

Shop sporting goods deals at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday tire deals

Cooper Tires, Goodyear and more tires on sale now

Shop tire deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Does Walmart have Cyber Monday? 

Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart's starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

