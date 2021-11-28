Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 just started—snag the 125+ best deals on iRobot, Beats and more
Walmart's official Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here—and there's an exciting (and extensive) crop of deals on everything from DNA tests and Samsung TVs, to deals on kitchen, cooking and home goods essentials. Today, you can browse a massive selection of new deals, including a killer discount on Samsung Galaxy earbuds among several others.
Like other major retailers Amazon, Best Buy and Target, Walmart is offering epic Cyber Monday 2021 deals, coming in waves of deal drops. In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, Walmart—among other retailers—is hosting rolling savings events throughout the holiday shopping season, including a shoppable livestream on Twitter. The livestream starts 7 p.m. ET Sunday with a 30-minute variety show hosted by musician Jason Derulo who will highlight electronics, home goods and seasonal decor with special guests. In addition to the livestream, the retailer says it will offer exclusive access to gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X, to paying Walmart+ members beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday.
To keep up with the madness, we're updating this post live as the deals change by the minute to get you the best Cyber Monday deals possible at Walmart.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 sale. Plus, we've also answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+, free shipping, Walmart's holiday return policy, and what’s in store at Walmart on the official Cyber Monday 2021 date.
The 10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $19.12)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 128 GB + FREE Carrying Case for $299.99 (Save $49)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $400)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $99 (Save $101)
iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $230)
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $17.89 (Save $5.10)
Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets or something to spruce up your home before the holidays, you can find all that and more at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The highly-anticipated shopping event includes massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, kitchen and home appliances and headphones, plus tons of deep discounts on many of our favorite brands.
The best Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $299.99 (Save $250)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR for $548 (Save $99.99)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV for $897.99 (Save $300)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV A1 Series for $1,096.99 (Save $603)
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV for $1,296.99 (Save $703)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop, tablet and computer deals
Gateway Notebook 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop for $149 (Save $50)
Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 WiFi 6 Mesh System for $169 (Save $80)
ASUS C403 Rugged Student/Education Edition Chromebook for $199 (Save $80)
Acer 32-Inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $209 (Save $40.99)
Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop for $699 (Save $210.99)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop for $699.99 (Save $300)
ASUS Zen AIO 23.8-Inch Full HD Touchscreen Monitor $1,039 (Save $160)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday home deals
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow for $35 (Save $44)
Bestway Tritech Air Mattress Queen "22 for $39 (Save $30.97)
Levoit VortexAir True HEPA Air Purifier for $84.99 (Save $25)
Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $89 (Save $70)
Delta Children Baby Shark 4-Piece Room-in-a-Box Bedroom Set for $99 (Save $30.99)
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins for $159 (Save $120)
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $175 (Save $74)
iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $349 (Save $230)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday headphone deals
Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $4.98)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $249.99 (Save $98.01)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $17.89 (Save $5.10)
Better Homes & Gardens 10 pack Flip-Tite Food Storage Containers for $30
Hamilton Beach Front Fill Deluxe 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $39.98 (Save $28.02)
Tramontina 6.5 Qt Enameled Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $39.98 (Save $19.99)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $20)
KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment for $81.99 (Save $32.96)
ZWILLING Pro 7-inch Slim Chef's Knife for $89.95 (Save $98.05)
TaoTronics Air Fryer Max XL 6 Quart 1750W Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $40)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $96.77 (Save $23.19)
Cuisinart Coffee Center Brew Basics Black Dual Brew Coffee Maker for $99.95 (Save $170.05)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $99 (Save $101)
Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor 3-in-1 Blender and Food Processor for $109 (Save $20)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer for $139 (Save $20.99)
Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Center for $139.95 (Save $60)
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set for $159.99 (Save $40)
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $169 (Save $30)
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Four Star 7-pc Self-Sharpening Block Set for $229.95 (Save $539.05)
The best deals on Xbox, Oculus, Playstation, and Nintendo at Walmart
Sony Playstation Plus 12-Month subscription for $39.99 (Save $20)
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 128 GB + FREE Carrying Case for $299.99 (Save $49)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday speaker and soundbar deals
Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker for $50 (Save $49.99)
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Save $49)
LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System with Wireless Speakers for $129 (Save $60.99)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday smart watch and fitness tracker deals
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $118.99 (Save $80.96)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday gift deals
KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen for $98.65 (Save $86.34)
KidKraft Majestic Mansion Wooden Dollhouse for $119 (Save $100)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine + $30 Digital Content for $139 (Save $160.99)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday smart home deals
Merkury Innovations Dimmable 4-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $19.88
Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Home Display for $49.98 (Save $50)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday streaming video deals
Apeman 1080p Mini Portable Projector for $59.99 (Save $109.99)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday health and fitness deals
Theragun mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $174 (Save $25)
Spalding 54-Inch Shatter-proof Polycarbonate Exactaheight Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 (Save $114.99)
Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $299 (Save $100)
Echelon Connect Sport Exercise Bike with a Free 30-Day United Membership for $397 (Save $202)
The best Walmart Cyber Monday beauty deals
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $31.76 (Save $22.24)
Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Steamer for $39.88 (Save $10)
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor for $89.99 (Save $50)
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush for $148.86 (Save $21.13)
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer for $179 (Save $20)
When does Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 start?
Cyber Monday 2021 will take place on November 29, but deals are already live. You can shop early Cyber Monday Deals, including a 65-inch Samsung TV for $568 (save $79.99), a Ninja indoor grill for $169 (save $30) and even a Lego advent calendar for $23.99 (save $6).
What are the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals available now?
Walmart has discounted dozens of the best products we've ever tested, including the cult favorite Revlon one-step dryer and volumizer and the Bose Quiet Comfort headphones.
What to expect from Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals?
You can expect savings on various home essentials, home technology, beauty products and more. We predict discounts on Roku streaming devices (some of our favorite streamers!), iRobot robot vacuums (a Reviewed-favorite brand) and smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Vizio and more.
What should you buy at Walmart during Cyber Monday?
If you're still shopping for your youngest loved ones, Walmart has a plethora of top-rated toys at markdown prices. For instance, there's the LEGO Classic Bricks collection, which comes with more than 1,500 pieces (including wheels, doors, windows and eyes) to let your child build and design whatever they imagine. Normally priced at $69.99, the set is now $39.97 thanks to a 43% discount.
You can also find plenty of products for your home included in the sale. For instance, the Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush, normally priced at $49.97, can be yours for $29.97.
Should I subscribe to Walmart+?
All throughout Black Friday, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters. Walmart announced another wave of PS5s and Xbox Series X would be restocked on Cyber Monday for Walmart+ members, so if these hard-to-find consoles are on your list, it's worth signing up for Walmart+ ASAP (Pro tip: Sign up for the Walmart+ free trial, then cancel before your first billing cycle to nab this opportunity for free).
Is there a Walmart Cyber Monday ad scan?
Yes. Every year, Walmart releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, shoppers already got a sneak peek of the deals offered during week 1 and week 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days—and now, the deals are live. They include online-only access to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles as well as serious discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, patio heaters and more.
Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
