Walmart cuts workers' hours but increases workload as sales rise amid pandemic

Walmart is cutting some workers’ hours and pay while increasing their workloads, according to workers who spoke to the Guardian, all while promising “greater opportunity for associates to lead and take more ownership in the business”.

The retailer has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the pandemic. In August, Walmart announced a 9.3% rise in store sales and a 97% rise in e-commerce.

According to staff the company is now pushing ahead with restructuring plans that for some workers has “cut hours horrendously. It made it very difficult to pay bills.”

Walmart began rolling out the plan – called the Great Workplace program in 2019 – but its introduction to several stores was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program restructured staffing by consolidating departments and roles, including layoffs for those not chosen for a new role.

Recently, Walmart released a restructuring program it said is similar to the Great Workplace program, touting the increased wages for those accepted into new management positions and pay raises in October for associates in some departments, although Walmart’s minimum wage of $11 an hour remains unchanged for front end associates. Just 165,000 employees out of Walmart’s 1.5m workforce are expected to receive pay raises.

Several former and current Walmart said the Great Workplace program included significant cuts to workers’ hours, pay cuts, increased workloads, and Walmart’s new teaming program is expected to bring about similar changes.

“They combined three departments into one and then expected all the associates from those areas to fight for hours,” said Kimberly Patrick Gray, a Walmart associate for four years in Tupelo, Mississippi, who quit on 28 February 2020 after her schedule was reduced from around 35 hours a week on average to less than 20 hours this year. “The program just hurts the associates. It cut hours horrendously. It made it very difficult to pay bills.”

A department manager in Arizona, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, expects to have their pay cut due to Walmart’s new restructuring by at least $2.05 an hour if they aren’t chosen for a team lead role, despite working over 20 years at Walmart.

“Those that are not offered a lead position or turn down a team lead over will have till 29 January to find another position,” they said. “Only those department managers that get team lead positions will receive a pay raise. The rest of us will be cut in pay. If I’m lucky I will only lose $2.05 an hour. It is possible that I could lose much more.”

The Walmart Superstore in Rosemead, California.

Walmart said in its press release that associates in eliminated roles will maintain their current pay until October 2021, but it would not comment on what impact the changes will have on scheduled hours or workloads.

In Oklahoma, a customer service manager for three years at Walmart, said they will now be forced to reapply for a different position if they aren’t chosen for a team lead role. “My coworkers and I feel like we are being put against each other with this whole process because we feel like we are having to fight for these positions,” they said.

A cashier in California explained they’ve recently been given extra workloads, including being given tasks of restocking and front end inventory, which used to be handled by a manager.

“It’s more work for the same, or less money, unless you are one of the ones who roll into the new positions,” they said. “We are on a skeleton crew and there is zero time when there aren’t sales to ring.”

Eric Anderson worked part-time in grocery produce at a Walmart supercenter in Mulberry, Florida, which rolled out the new program early last year, before he quit in October 2019 due to changes caused by the program.

