Walmart’s Columbus Day sale is on: Here are 8 things you need to buy

This year, Columbus Day falls on Monday, Oct. 10. Besides a long weekend, that can only mean one thing — major weekend sales!

If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get your hands on amazing deals, good news — you don’t have to! Right now, Walmart has a ton of amazing rollbacks and clearance items you won’t want to miss out on. From kitchen essentials to top-rated tech gadgets and more, there are tons of markdowns to be found at Walmart.

Keep scrolling to shop eight of the best deals live at Walmart right now. And if you see something you like, don’t wait. These sales won’t stick around for long!

$258 $315.47 at Walmart

Get ready for football Sundays and holiday movie marathons with this gorgeous 50-inch smart TV from TCL. You’ll be able to easily stream your favorite shows and movies thanks to the built-in Roku capability.

$91.99 $328 at Walmart

This versatile crossbody bag is roomy enough for all your essentials and can be styled for year-round wear. It’s also on sale in 15 additional colors!

$78.89 $99 at Walmart

Instantly upgrade your cookware collection for less than $80 when you snag the Gotham Steel Diamond 12-Piece Cookware Set. This comprehensive set includes skillets, frying pans, stockpots and more.

$49.98 $89.99 at Walmart

Ditch your old, dull knives for this 15-piece knife set from Deik! These knives are made from German stainless steel and come in a sleek cutlery block.

$129.99 $199 at Walmart

This compact laptop is ideal for any commuter or student looking for a lightweight computer that can last all day. Be sure to take advantage of this sale and score the SAMSUNG CB4 11.6-Inch Intel Celeron Chromebook for just $130.

$79 $109 at Walmart

Take your morning cup of joe to the next level with the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. This coffee maker can brew you a full pot or just a cup, depending on how your day is going.

$98 $199 at Walmart

Right now, you can save $100 on the top-rated Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. This vacuum features “powerful suction, [a] lightweight design and versatile cleaning on hard floors and carpets.”

$199 $449 at Walmart

Get your kid’s holiday shopping done early when you bring home the KidKraft Forestview II Wooden Outdoor Playhouse. This playhouse (complete with a ringing doorbell!) is sure to provide hours of fun.

