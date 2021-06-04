Walmart Will Close All U.S. Stores on Thanksgiving Day: It's 'One Way We’re Saying Thank You’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Walmart storefront

Walmart won't be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.



As they did in 2020, the company has announced that it will be closing all U.S. stores on Nov. 26 as a "thank you" to their employees for their hard work throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, 'Our people make the difference,' and that's never been more true than it is right now," Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement, quoting the chain's founder.

"Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year," Smith added. "We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time."

This holiday season, stores across the U.S. will be open for regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Information about when stores will be open for Black Friday has yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Target also announced that they will be closed on the national holiday.

In addition to closing for Thanksgiving last year, Walmart also announced that it gave out roughly $428 million worth of bonuses for employees.

The bonuses, which were a way of thanking employees "for their ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers," were paid out last summer.

Walmart's decision to close stores for a second consecutive year was announced a month after the company shared that they will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated shoppers.

In mid-May, Walmart announced in a letter that "vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask." Unvaccinated shoppers, however, are asked to keep wearing masks in stores.

The letter also noted that "masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements."