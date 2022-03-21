Walmart Canada investing $118 million to build new fulfillment centre in Calgary area

New delivery hub for Western Canadian customers

Expands two-day shipping to 61% of Canadians

Capable of shipping 20 million units annually

More than 325 new jobs created in Alberta

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is investing more than $118 million to build a new high-tech sortable fulfillment centre in Rocky View County, Alberta, located just outside of Calgary.

Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

The investment is part of the retailer's plan to expand, revolutionize and transform its best-in-class supply chain network while increasing its e-commerce capabilities to better serve Walmart customers. It is part of Walmart Canada's $3.5 billion investment to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart customers as the retailer plans to invest for continued growth in Alberta and across Canada.

The sortable fulfillment centre, to be located at 10 Lowes Rd., will be approximately 430,000 square feet in size, serving as a delivery hub for millions of customer orders in Western Canada. It is slated to open in September 2022. Walmart customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca, where millions of products are available for purchase at Walmart Canada's everyday low prices.

The modern facility will be powered by cutting-edge logistics technology to achieve productivity with less physical effort. For the first time at Walmart Canada, innovative robotic technology from GreyOrange will be used at the fulfillment centre. This platform will speed up order fulfillment by using an advanced operating system that will help associates store, pick and sort items by using smart and flexible storage abilities to manage a large and wide variety of inventory. The result is an order fulfillment process that is quicker, easier and more efficient.

Facts about the new Alberta fulfillment centre:

Capable of shipping 20 million items annually from the facility to Walmart customers.

Capable of storing 500,000 items to fulfil direct to home and in-store pickup orders.

Designed to optimize packaging, minimize waste and reduce transportation costs.

Creates more than 325 new jobs at Walmart, plus construction and engineering jobs.

Individuals can apply for jobs at the fulfillment centre at https://careers.walmart.ca/.

Story continues

Facts about Walmart in Alberta:

Walmart Canada has been proudly serving Albertans since 1994.

Alberta is a key province for Walmart with 61 stores and four distribution centres, employing more than 16,000 associates.

In 2021, the retailer invested more than $50 million in store upgrades in Alberta.

Walmart recently purchased approximately $200 million worth of products from Alberta-based suppliers over a 12-month period.

In 2021, Walmart added more than 100 new Canadian suppliers, which includes a 9% increase in Alberta-based suppliers.

Walmart is proud to work with approximately 2,100 Canadian suppliers every day. This helps boost Canada's economy and provides new opportunities for Canadians.

"We are tremendously proud to be investing in a new fulfillment centre in the Calgary area that will create jobs, boost the economy and deliver quicker service for our customers," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "This modern facility will provide our associates with the latest logistics technology to improve our supply chain. That means more products available, more orders fulfilled and more Canadians offered two-day shipping. This is how we're transforming our operations to meet the needs of Albertans and all Canadians."

"Alberta is proud to welcome more investment to our province: we have the space, the people, and the competitive advantage to attract major companies like Walmart to build and expand here," said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. "Walmart's choice to serve their Western Canadian customers from the Calgary area is another signal to the world that our province is coming back, stronger than ever."

"Walmart's investment in our province is another indication that our competitive business environment is what major companies are looking for," said Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "This new fulfillment centre is not just creating jobs for Albertans in both the short and long term, it will improve the customer experience throughout all of Western Canada."

"The retail business is evolving and Walmart Canada is responding with investments in Alberta and across Canada to bolster our supply chain network," said John Bayliss, Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer, Walmart Canada. "Walmart Canada is on a transformation journey and this investment ensures we can deliver for our customers in Western Canada, now and in the future."

"We are excited to be bringing a new high-tech fulfillment centre to the Calgary area," said Patricio Dallan, Senior Vice President of Omni Supply Chain, Walmart Canada. "Our customers deserve the best experience when they shop with us and this investment will help us deliver more items to more households quicker than ever before. We are proud to be investing for growth in Western Canada while improving our supply chain to deliver for Canadians."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3430.html