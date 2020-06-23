Walmart Canada investigating after outrage over 'All Lives Matter,' 'Blue Lives Matter' apparel

Walmart Canada said Tuesday it is investigating how an "All Lives Matter" shirt was put on sale on its website after social media users expressed outrage.

People commented on social media with links to the shirt for sale on the Walmart Canada site, and the company responded, saying that the "item is sold and shipped by a third-party seller and is currently being looked into."

Walmart has been selling clothing with the "Lives Matter" slogans, including items featuring the phrases "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" (in reference to the police), sparking criticism in the wake of BLM protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

"It's racist. Remove it," tweeted one user.

In a statement, Walmart Canada said: "We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.

"Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase 'lives matter.' We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions."

Cheryl Thompson, assistant professor at the school of creative industries at Toronto's Ryerson University, said slogans like All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter are reactions embraced by those "trying to resist" the BLM movement's call for police accountability and an end to systemic racism.

"It's the resistance to the resistance, basically," Thompson told CBC News.

"It's not just about you mattering in your existence," she said. "Black Lives Matter is literally a call to action to stop killing us. It's not just about you existing.

"When I see those T-shirts, they miss that narrative. It's actually a big thumb in the face ... to the intention of Black Lives Matter."