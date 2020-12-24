Stop everything — Walmart Canada's Boxing Week sale starts now!
If one-stop shopping is your thing, you’re not going to want to miss out on Walmart Canada’s epic Boxing Week deals.
Rather than waiting until the 26th to kick the sale off, you can avoid the rush in stores and take advantage of online Boxing Week deals beginning tonight. Sale prices are valid until Dec. 30, so you can enjoy a full week of savings on the latest in electronics, home goods, apparel, and more.
Doorcrasher deals on hot items like TVs, tablets and headphones are sure to sell out quickly, so if you’re looking to score a few new upgrades, you’ll want to shop early to ensure that you don’t miss out.
Take a look at some of the very best deals from the Boxing Week Sale below, and shop them while you can.
RCA Roku 43" HD LED Smart TV
At just under $200, you can bet that this 43” television is going to be a hot commodity this Boxing Day.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $198 (originally $268)
EUREKA Powerplush Lightweight Cordless Vacuum
Offering powerful suction in a lightweight package, this cordless vacuum works on all floor surfaces for easy cleaning.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $88 (originally $200)
Instant Pot 8 Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 50 per cent on this classic Instant Pot pressure cooker that features settings to cook, sauté, steam, warm, and more.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $70 (originally $140)
Philips Shaver Series 5000 with Precision Trimmer
Simplify your morning routine with this electric shaver that guarantees a smooth finish every time.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $60 (originally $100)
Kalorik 3.5 Quart Air Fryer Pro
Late to the air fryer party? Now’s your chance to pick up one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances at a wallet-friendly price.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $70 (originally $160)
Acer Aspire 5 14" Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1
Whether you’re working or learning from home, you’ll need a laptop that can keep up with your busy schedule.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $598 (originally $698)
Nutribullet 2.3 Hp Rx Blender Black
Get the most out of your smoothies, shakes and soups with this versatile blender that comes with single-serve and large portion attachments.
SHOP IT: Walmart, $160 (originally $230)
