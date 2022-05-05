Walmart Canada begins selling 100% Quebec beef in all Supercentres provincewide

·3 min read

Commitment represents sales of approximately 100,000 pounds of locally sourced beef

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is proud to announce all its Supercentres in Quebec will now sell beef products that are 100% locally sourced and processed in Quebec. Starting this week, Quebec customers will be able to purchase a variety of beef products such as striploin steaks, top sirloin medallion steaks, lean ground beef and lean ground beef burgers, which are supplied by local cattle farmers and now available at Walmart's everyday low prices.

Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

This commitment represents sales of approximately 100,000 pounds of locally sourced beef products over a 12-month period, supplied by Quebec-based company Alpha Meat Packers, in collaboration with Boeuf Quebec. Quebecers will notice this new local Quebec option in the meat department by finding beef marked with the Boeuf Quebec logo alongside other beef options.

This program supports Quebec farmers and Quebecers across the food supply chain by offering local beef products at Walmart Canada Supercentres in Quebec. This announcement follows Walmart Canada's 2021 commitment to sell pork from Quebec in all its Supercentres in Quebec.

Walmart Canada is proud to support Quebec jobs by working with local suppliers. This helps boost Quebec's economy and provides opportunities for people of all backgrounds. Walmart considers it an obligation and a privilege to provide Quebecers with local products they trust from companies in the communities where they live. For more details about local products from Quebec available for purchase at Walmart, visit Walmart.ca.

"Supporting local suppliers isn't just what we say, it's what we do," said Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada's Regional Vice President for Quebec. "We're excited to offer a delicious variety of local beef products for our Quebec customers. This offering gives our customers the option to buy local beef products at Walmart to support cattle farmers in our own backyard."

"We are incredibly proud to offer locally sourced fresh beef to our customers in Quebec," said Robert Pereira, Senior Director of Merchandising for Meat and Seafood, Walmart Canada. "Our customers in Quebec want to support local businesses, and we're giving them that option with quality beef products that are sourced close to home. This program is a true win-win for our customers and the Quebec farmers they choose to support."

"Walmart involvement in the Boeuf Quebec partner program now allows consumers to benefit from greater access to quality beef, raised in Quebec, with a view to sustainable production," said Jean-Sébastien Gascon, General Manager, Boeuf Quebec. "Quebec beef breeders thank Walmart for the confidence thus expressed, which helps support the reconstruction of the Quebec industry, from farm to table."

Facts about Walmart Canada in Quebec:

  • Walmart Canada has been proudly serving Quebecers since 1994.

  • Walmart has 71 stores and more than 14,500 associates in Quebec.

  • Walmart recently purchased approximately $3.2 billion worth of products from more than 500 Quebec-based suppliers over a 12-month period.

  • Walmart raised and donated more than $5.3 million for Quebec charities in 2021.

About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Jean-Sebastien Gascon, General Manager, Boeuf Quebec, Jacinthe Langevin, Market Leader, Walmart Canada, Valerie Clermont, Store Manager, Walmart Canada, Marc Rheaume, Sales Director, Boeuf Quebec. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Jean-Sebastien Gascon, General Manager, Boeuf Quebec, Jacinthe Langevin, Market Leader, Walmart Canada, Valerie Clermont, Store Manager, Walmart Canada, Marc Rheaume, Sales Director, Boeuf Quebec. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Boeuf Qu&#xe9;bec Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Boeuf Québec Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c5979.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.