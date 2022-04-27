Walmart+ bumps up fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon, adds 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations

Walmart+ will soon make it easier for its members to save money at the pump.

The retailing giant announced Wednesday it is increasing its discount on fuel from 5 to 10 cents a gallon, effective im. Walmart is also expanding the discount's availability, allowing members to use it at 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations.

The discount is already available at Walmart and Murphy gas stations. Walmart+ also provides access to member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

"Fuel is not really a discretionary purchase," said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+. "We're seeing members having to buy fuel to manage their everyday lives. So we think this is really going to help them save more money."

In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass.

Walmart launched its Walmart+ membership in September 2020, offering a variety of perks similar to Amazon and its Prime subscription. Features include unlimited free delivery from stores and a Scan & Go feature for in-store shopping.

The service is available for $98 a year, or $12.95 per month.

