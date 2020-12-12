Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's hottest appliances are up to half off! (Photo: Walmart)

At the beginning of the pandemic, we were all baking bread, churning out pasta from scratch and whipping up barista-level cappuccinos. Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s sometimes a drag just making dinner. If you’re getting a tired of the daily food grind, it’s probably time for a kitchen pick-me-up.

Happily, Walmart has some of the steepest discounts right now on many of the coolest countertop appliances we’ve ever seen — from Instant Pot to Cuisinart to Ninja.

We’re talking a countertop grill that’s also an air fryer, a seriously powerful blender that can make a mean margarita, and a pressure cooker that makes meals 70 percent faster than traditional appliances — and some of them are up to 50 percent off!

So treat your kitchen (and yourself) with something that makes cooking easier, faster, and a whole lot more exciting. We’ve rounded up our favorites of Walmart’s sale below.

Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 (Photo: Walmart)

If you can push a button, you can use this six-quart pot, which is half price at Walmart right now! With 15 preset programs, it’s easy to sauté, steam, slow cook and pressure cook everything from meat to veggies to grains. And since there’s just one container, cleanup is a breeze. Reviewers report that this thing has massively changed their cooking lives:

“LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! Set it and forget it. So many great recipes. Even baked a cake in it. Keeps my kitchen cool and clean,” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“I was skeptical when I bought this item just because I use my crock pot all the time. OMG I will never go back to a crock pot,” wrote a convert. “I do meals in this all the time in about 15 minutes. One pan to clean, not a bunch of dishes. I should have bought one of these a long time ago.”

Ninja Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender (Photo: Walmart

It’s time to smooth out your smoothie-making routine. With Total Crushing blades and a powerful motor (1,000 watts), this guy makes light work of anything from yummy strawberry-banana drinks to homemade hummus. It even comes with a to-go smoothie cup. This is no on-off machine; you’re able to precisely control the speed, so you can make everything from chunky salsas to creamy nut butters.

“This blender does what it promises to do,” wrote a satisfied customer — and with a powerhouse like Ninja, that’s saying a lot. Right now, you save $55 on this certified refurbished dream machine.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer (Photo: Walmart)

Air fryers are fast, simple to use, and healthy—what’s not to love? This one crisps up food — from veggies to meat to fries — with little to no oil. It’s a kitchen essential, really: the basket holds two pounds of food and can be tossed in the dishwasher when done. Right now, it’s almost 50 percent off!

This air fryer isn’t just user-friendly, though — it’s fast, too! “It is easy enough for my kids to use and super easy to clean. We've used at least every other day for something,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Seriously...frozen mozzarella sticks 5 mins, chicken nuggets 8 mins and frozen tots in 12! I have no idea why I waited so long!”

Nutri Ninja 1500W Digital Blender w/ Auto-iQ Program (Photo: Walmart)

Meet your new best kitchen friend. With Auto-iQ Technology and Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction, this state[-of-the-art blender extracts as many nutrients as possible from the foods it consumes. Its three on-the-go smoothie cups (18, 24, and 32 ounces) pulverize ice, and the blender has a big 72-ounce pitcher that can turn out coladas for a crowd. This thing does it all.

It’s so versatile, you just might be inspired to get rid of some countertop hogs — especially since this certified refurbished appliance is $40 off.

This snazzy meal machine is an air fryer and grill in one. (Photo: Walmart)

Calling all foodies: This Foodi is for you. No need to wait until a nice day to grill—this guy lets you grill indoors, complete with those char marks we all know and love. It’s virtually smoke-free and requires no flipping. And when you’re in the mood for some healthy fare, it’s also an air fryer—your stuff will come out crispy and with 75 percent less fat than if you deep fried. Impressive.

Just be prepared for your old stove to get jealous: “I just received this and haven’t used my stove or oven since,” says a reviewer. “This machine is nothing short of fabulous! My chicken came out super crispy. I also grilled and air fried corn on the cob and it really brought out the sweetness of it. Burgers stay nice and juicy with very little shrinkage. Comes with a booklet that shows cooking times for various foods. Highly recommend!”

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Microwave Oven (Photo: Walmart)

This microwave is as chic as it is smart. The stainless steel-accented beauty has 11 power levels for efficient cooking, defrosting and reheating. But you don’t have to do everything manually — preprogrammed touchpad functions, three memory settings, and easy two-stage cooking make this microwave the kitchen helper you need without taking up a lot of space.

“Cuisinart makes great products and this is no exception,” wrote a fan. “Works great, 3 memory functions and all the buttons needed to successfully microwave a 2nd item when needed. Strongly recommend this microwave!” Save $45 right now.

This pressure cooker also crisps up food! (Photo: Walmart)

This one-pot wonder wears many hats: In addition to pressure cooking, it air fries, bakes, roasts, and broils. That means you can pressure cook meat to lock in juices, or make stews and chilis, then slap on the Crisping Lid to crisp it all up. And you can toss frozen foods in there, too—no thawing necessary.

It’s on the larger side so you’ll need to carve out some counter space, but reviewers say it’s more than worth it. Get it for $90 off right now!

“Phenomenal kitchen gadget,” raves a fan. “The first day I made a half dozen ranch wings and they were the juiciest ones I’ve ever eaten and took less than 20 minutes. And that's from frozen! I then made French fries and they tasted so much better than baking in the oven. I also made a roast with carrots and celery in an 11/2 hrs!! What??? It literally was so tender I couldn't believe it.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

