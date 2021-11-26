Walmart's Black Friday home deals are here and they're everything — with savings on Casper, KitchenAid, iRobot and more
ICYMI: Walmart's 2021 Black Friday sale is chock full of, well, everything this year. E-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. So, yes, that means you fully have an excuse to take a break from eating dry leftover turkey in lunch sammie form today and shop online. Tell Mom I said it's okay.
And, thanks to technology, you can do pretty much all of your Black Friday holiday shopping from the comfort of your own home without even taking off your robe and slippers (because… why would you?). Walmart truly knocked it out of the park this year with their online home deals. There's everything from vacuums to high-end mattresses and cult-favorite baking sets. I'm not not saying that you should buy everything on this list, but.…
If you want to add a little extra "oomph" and "zhuzh" up your holiday shopping this year, Walmart+ members score free shipping on all orders with no minimum spending required, unlimited free delivery and early access to fire deals. Yup, that means you'll never have to stress about anything selling out.
Beyond those sweet holiday shopping perks, members can save on things like pharmacy items, gas and take advantage of Walmart's contact-free checkout option. We love a fast and easy shopping experience.
You can peep the best deals below from Walmart's Black Friday sale — but you gotta hurry! These deals won't last forever because, unfortunately, nothing in life does. Still, you can become a Walmart+ member and maybe make a little extra luck this holiday season. Just sayin'. Happy shopping!
Walmart Black Friday Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Robot Vacuum, $299 (Orig. $399)
Bissell Crosswave Cordless Max Hard Floor Wet Dry Vacuum, $329.99 (Orig. $399)
Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum, $139 (Orig. $199)
Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $99 (Orig. $199)
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll and PowerFins Technology, $159 (Orig. $279)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $1,099 (Orig. $1,399.99)
Anker eufy Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (Orig. $149)
Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum, $264.95 (Orig. $499)
Walmart Black Friday Kitchen Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer, $279 (Orig. $285)
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (Orig. $84)
Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Quart, $98 (Orig. $119)
Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8 Quart, $69 (Orig. $99.99)
Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer and Toaster Oven, $124.99 (Orig. $179.99)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (Orig. $99)
Farberware Professional 23-piece Mix and Measure Baking Set, $10 (Orig. $25)
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle, $17.90 (Orig. $26.75)
Nostalgia 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker, $17.88 (Orig. $29.99)
Blue Diamond 12-Piece Toxin-Free Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Cookware Set, $89 (Orig. $99)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier 5-Piece Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set, $44.97 (Orig. $54.99)
Gotham Steel Hammered Collection Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece Premium Nonstick Cookware Set, $99 ($139.99)
Walmart Black Friday Pillow and Mattress Deals
Casper Original Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $876 (Orig. $1,095)
Leesa 11" Hybrid Mattress, Queen, $1,699 (Orig. $1,899)
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, Queen, $2,156 (Orig. $2,695)
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Prima 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $1,699
Stearns & Foster Memory Foam Bed Pillows with Cooling Cover (Set of 2), $39.98 (Orig. $119.96)
Casper Down Pillow, Standard, $125.10 (Orig. $139)
Allswell Flex Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Antimicrobial Cover, $34.96 (Orig. $49.96)
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (Orig. $79)
Walmart Black Friday Furniture Deals
Ember Interiors Ricardo Sofa, $390 (Orig. $649.99)
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair, $54 (Orig. $74.52)
Relax-A-Lounger Faux Leather Recliner, $220.70 (Orig. $245.25)
Lifestyle Solutions Omaha Gaming Office Chair, $69 (Orig. $110)
Abbyson Kelsey Leather Pushback Recliner, $367.87 (Orig. $460.99)
Mainstays Tufted Microfiber Futon, $188 (Orig. $209)
DHP Cooper Sofa, $300 (Orig. $350)
Better Homes and Gardens Crossmark Campaign Desk, $79 (Orig. $159)
Mainstays No-Tools Rustic Computer Desk, $44 (Orig. $49.88)
